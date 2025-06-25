BIC Reaffirms Commitment to Improving Learning, Flags Off 75th Anniversary of Cristal Pen

One of the leaders in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC has flagged off activities to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the BIC Cristal®- the world’s best-selling ballpoint pen.

Since its creation by Marcel Bich in 1950, the Cristal pen has written itself into history, crossing borders, generations, and cultures with over 100 billion units sold globally.

To mark this milestone, BIC has launched a year-long global campaign that honours the pen’s enduring legacy and deepens the brand’s impact across key pillars – education, creativity, and innovation.

In Nigeria, the campaign assumes unique significance as BIC reaffirms its commitment to expanding access to quality learning tools and nurturing the next generation of creators and changemakers.

The BIC Cristal® was the first ballpoint pen to be mass-produced on a large scale, affordable, accessible, and built to last. Its sleek, minimalist design, marked by a hexagonal barrel, transparent body, and ventilated cap, has become instantly recognisable. But beneath its simple exterior is precision engineering: each pen writes up to three kilometres and undergoes more than 70 quality checks in BIC-owned factories. Its timeless form has earned a place in the permanent collections of the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Centre Pompidou in Paris, securing its legacy as a design icon that never goes out of style.

With over 100 billion units sold globally, the company stated that BIC Cristal® has become a trusted staple, valued for its reliability, simplicity, and timeless design.

“In Nigeria, it has transcended generations, guiding students through their first essays and reaching underserved communities through education-focused initiatives. BIC remains committed to expanding access to learning tools as part of its long-term mission to democratize education,” the company stated.

These efforts, it said, align with BIC’s broader education goal: to improve learning conditions for 250 million children worldwide by 2025, a core pillar of its Writing the Future, Together sustainable development programme. BIC leverages its annual commemoration of Global Education Week to collaborate with local schools, teachers, parents, and grassroots NGOs, equipping classrooms with essential writing and learning tools to ensure that students are better prepared for the academic year.

Beyond education, the organisation said that the BIC Cristal® is also a celebrated tool of self-expression.

In Nigeria and across Africa, the firm said, young talents “have turned the pen into a medium of artistic storytelling through Art Master Africa, BIC’s pan-African visual arts competition”. The initiative challenges emerging artists to create masterpieces using only a BIC Cristal® pen, giving voice to a new generation of creatives while showcasing the pen’s versatility.

Since its launch, BIC’s Art Master Africa competition is said to have engaged over 6,000 creatives from across the region, including seven Nigerian artists who have been recognised as national and regional winners.

BIC has expanded this platform into the digital realm with the launch of the Art Master Africa Metaverse Gallery—a first-of-its-kind virtual space for showcasing works from past and present winners and offering a virtual experience to art enthusiasts worldwide. Through the platform, many of these artists promote cultural identity and personal narratives on a global stage.

According to the company, Cristal’s staying power lies not just in its function but in how it’s made. Manufactured exclusively in BIC-owned facilities, the pen’s production process adheres to the highest standards of quality, sustainability, and innovation.

It said, “Each unit is rigorously tested for performance, and the pen has earned the French NF Environnement Ecolabel for its durability and eco-conscious design.”

The General Manager of BIC Nigeria, Anthony Amahwe, said, “As we celebrate this 75-year milestone, we are not only reflecting on the past but building a bold future. For over seven decades, BIC has built a legacy of delivering simple, reliable and accessible solutions that enhance everyday life, from education and creativity to personal care and safety.

“The BIC Cristal® has empowered millions to learn, write, draw and dream. We are proud of its legacy and even more committed to expanding its impact across Nigeria and the continent.”

As the brand looks to the future, BIC continues to innovate in sustainability, accessibility, and responsible production, ensuring that Cristal remains a relevant and reliable companion for generations to come.

“From the hands of first-time learners to award-winning artists, the BIC Cristal® remains a timeless symbol of possibility,” it explained. “The 75th anniversary is not only a celebration of the past but a bold step towards the future. It is a continued commitment to championing creativity, supporting education, and driving meaningful change in the communities it serves.”