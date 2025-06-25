Army Takes Delivery of Five New CNG Buses

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Army has taken delivery of five Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses in Abuja as part of its effort to enhance operational efficiency and reduce its carbon footprint.

This initiative underscores the Army’s commitment to adopting sustainable practices and leveraging innovative solutions to support its logistical and transportation needs.

The CNG buses are expected to improve troop mobility and facilitate the transportation of personnel, thereby contributing to the overall effectiveness of military operations.

By embracing eco-friendly technologies, the Nigerian Army demonstrates its dedication to environmental stewardship and responsible resource management.

Speaking at the brief but colourful handing-over ceremony at Army Headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, said the symbolism of this handover ceremony indicates the federal government’s aim to enhance the efficiency of operations and improve the livelihood of citizens.

He stated that the initiative is yet another step towards responsible employment of the nation’s natural resources in operations, energy efficiency and sustainable development in logistics capabilities.

In his welcome address, the Commander of the Corps of Supply and Transport, Major General Adekunle Adeyinka, recalled that the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (PiCNG) was launched in line with the Federal Government of Nigeria’s broader energy sector reforms following the removal of fuel subsidy.

The initiative, he said, aims to promote the adoption of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as a cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternative to Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in the transportation sector.

Accordingly, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) mandated the Nigerian Army Corps of Supply and Transport (NACST) to lead the NA’s transition to CNG as an alternative source of energy.

“This laudable initiative by the Federal Government has not only been timely but very critical, coming at a period when the nation is working tirelessly to diversify its energy sources, reduce dependence on imported fuel, build a more sustainable economy and minimize environmental pollution. For us in the NA, the introduction of the CNG initiative fits perfectly into the COAS Command Philosophy, which is ‘To Consolidate the Transformation of the Nigerian Army Towards Bequeathing a Well-motivated and Combat-ready Force that can Effectively Discharge its Constitutional Responsibilities within a Joint and Multi-Agency Environment.’ This initiative has so far aided the NA’s combat readiness and the professional discharge of our responsibilities to the nation.”

Stressing that 70 vehicles were successfully converted and are currently running effectively on CNG as part of the Pilot Phase of the programme for the NA, the Commander revealed that 30 vehicles are currently being converted for the NA following the success of the Pilot Phase.

He stated that the NA also derived capacity development benefits as 23 of its personnel were trained by the PiCNG in CNG vehicle conversion procedures.

Handing over the CNG buses to the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, represented by the Chief of Administration Army, Major General Lawrence Fejokwu, the Chief Executive of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Initiative, Engr. Michael Oluwagbemi, said the Nigerian Army is known for the Army’s innovation and logistics.

“We are certain that this initial cooperation and cost savings inherent will be ploughed by the Army to do more to enhance this cooperation. Your leadership in adopting CNG sends a strong signal to other institutions and citizens that our journey to a cleaner, safer and more cost-effective energy future is a patriotic duty,” he said.