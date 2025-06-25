Aiyedatiwa Approves Payment of Three Months Salary Arrears of RUGIPO Staff

Fidelis David in Akure

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has approved the payment of three months arrears of salary being owed the staff of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo.

Governor Aiyedatiwa on Monday gave the approval for the payment of the three months salary arrears following his intervention in the labour dispute between the management and staff of the institution.

The governor equally met with the leadership of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, (JUSUN) Ondo State branch, to resolve the issues that led to the strike of the union.

The judiciary workers had embarked on an indefinite strike on June 13, 2025 over what they called the failure of the state government to implement parts of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) granting financial autonomy to the state judiciary.

However, after a lengthy discussion on the lingering issues, particularly on the implementation of the financial autonomy, the governor directed the setting up of a committee to work out the modalities regarding the release of funds to the state judiciary.

The committee, which will have the union leaders and government officials as members, will be headed by the Commissioner for Finance, Mrs Omowumi Isaac.

Governor Aiyedatiwa said his administration has always promoted the interests of the judiciary and will continue to enhance the welfare of its workers.

Ondo JUSUN chairman, Oluwafemi Afolabi, who led the leadership of the union to the meeting, had briefed the governor on the demands of the striking judiciary workers.

Afolabi, however, thanked Governor Aiyedatiwa on his efforts in the judiciary sector, including increase in the number of judges in the State High Courts.

He commended the spate of work at the ongoing construction of the ultra modern judiciary complex in Akure by the Aiyedatiwa administration.

The JUSUN chairman also commended the governor for the prompt payment of salaries and enhancing the welfare of the workforce in the state.

He said that the resolution reached with the government would be communicated to the union’s members while promising that the indefinite strike will be called off.