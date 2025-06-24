IT Horizons Sponsors Free Medical Outreach in Ogun Community

Sunday Ehigiator

As part of its commitment to promoting community well-being through technology and innovation, IT Horizons, in partnership with ShepherdHill Healthcare Initiative, recently sponsored a free medical outreach in the Magboro community, Ogun State.

This impactful CSR initiative provided residents with access to essential health services, expert consultations, and preventive care education.

The outreach featured comprehensive health education sessions focused on hygiene, nutrition, lifestyle diseases, and preventive care. Residents also benefited from general health screenings, including blood pressure, blood sugar checks, eye tests, and BMI assessments.

Medical professionals conducted one-on-one consultations, offering diagnoses and health advice, followed by on-site distribution of prescribed medications. To ensure continuity of care, patients were registered, and basic records were documented for follow-up.

Speaking on the initiative, the Chief Executive Officer, IT Horizons, Mr. Olusegun Enitan Dada, expressed the company’s deep sense of responsibility to support the health and well-being of its surrounding communities.

“At IT Horizons, we understand that sustainable development starts with healthy communities. Through this outreach, we are not only giving back—we are building stronger, healthier foundations for the future. This is one of many ways we continue to use our resources and expertise to create real impact.”

Also commenting on the partnership, the Founder, ShepherdHill Healthcare Initiative, Mrs. Odeyemi Toyin, noted that, “This collaboration with IT Horizons enabled us to extend critical healthcare services to a community that has long needed support. We are grateful for IT Horizons’ sponsorship and for recognising that Corporate Social Responsibility must also address health equity.”