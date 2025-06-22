Tinubu: We’ll Reshape Our Economic Diplomacy To Build A Progressive W’Africa

* Affirms end in sight to sub-region’s story of missed opportunity

* As Shettima extols Muazu’s leadership qualities at 70th birthday dinner

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has expressed the commitment of ECOWAS leaders to work towards reshaping economic diplomacy in West Africa and build a sub-region that works for all.

According to him, the foundation is being laid through the trade liberalisation scheme, the West African power pool and the Abidjan to Lagos corridor (the planned 1,028-kilometre highway that will connect five West African countries), among others.

The president stated this at the weekend during a dinner organised for delegates attending the West African Economic Summit held at the State House, Abuja.

President Tinubu, who was represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, made reference to the trend in other regions of the world, saying the West African sub-region’s economic story, which has been one of missed opportunity, will end soon.

“While Asia operates 60% within its borders and Europe 70%, Africa remains at a mere 15%. West Africa is sadly even less. Through mechanisms such as the trade liberalisation scheme, the West African power pool, and the Abidjan to Lagos corridor (The Abidjan-Lagos corridor is a planned 1,028-kilometre highway that will connect five West African countries) we have laid the foundation, but now, we must build,” he added.

The president noted that the inaugural West African Economic Summit is a declaration of intent and an initiative of his government to reshape economic diplomacy across West Africa, bringing together leaders across the region and visionary voices to deliberate on its future.

His words: “The summit, anchored by the deal room and a formal declaration, among others, represents a shift from aspiration to action and from talk to task. We are convinced today, more than ever, that the destiny of our region does not lie in the hands of government alone but in our ability to bring the private sector to the centre of our planning.”

President Tinubu emphasized the role of political leadership across Africa, noting that they are not here to complain but to facilitate.

“That is the spirit in which we are gathered here tonight, to remind ourselves that in this region, commerce shall not be shortened by Customs delays or innovation strangled by policy incoherence. We are truly a West Africa that works for all,” he added.

Earlier in his remarks, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Alieu Omar Touray, applauded President Tinubu’s leadership of the sub-regional body, acknowledging the commitment of the government of Nigeria to the peace and progress of West Africa.

He also thanked Nigeria for its support to ECOWAS and its various organs and institutions, noting that it underscores the country’s commitment to building a sub-region that works for all irrespective of socio-political background and ethnic affiliations.

On her part, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mrs Bianca Ojukwu, said the meeting of leaders and stakeholders in the business and economic sector represents a renewed commitment to a more prosperous West African sub-region by dismantling the impediments to its progress and development.

She outlined ongoing efforts by leaders collaborating with other stakeholders and partners to harness the potentials and the energy of youths in the region to prepare them for the task of advancing the interest of the people and its development aspirations.

Meanwhile, Vice-President Shettima on Saturday evening represented President Tinubu at a dinner in honour of former Bauchi State Governor, Alhaji Adamu Muazu at 70.

Speaking at the birthday dinner held in Abuja, the vice-president extolled the qualities of Alhaji Muazu, describing him as “a statesman of the highest order who has shown restraint where many would have taken offence, extended a hand where others would have formed a fist”.

“In your years of stewardship, you turned challenges into blueprints and dreams into enduring legacies for the people of Bauchi State. You remain the grand architect; you proved that governance is not about the noise we make but about the lives we touch.

“Also, we will always remember you as a statesman who chose country over chaos and peace over provocation. We do not merely celebrate your age, we celebrate a lifetime of consequence,” the VP added.

Earlier in separate remarks, former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon applauded the impact of Muazu’s leadership in Bauchi State and his stewardship in other positions of authority, urging the coming generation of leaders to emulate his virtues of patience, service and sacrifice.