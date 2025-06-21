Opposition Coalition Moves to Register All Democratic Alliance

* Atiku, David Mark, Ardo, Amaechi, Obi, Aregbesola listed among conveners*Keyamo mocks group, says it’s unnecessary hype, weak attempt at mass appeal

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

In a bold move to challenge President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections, key opposition figures have united to form a new political front—the All Democratic Alliance (ADA).



The coalition, comprising politicians from multiple parties and ideological backgrounds, has begun the formal process of registering the alliance with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).



Seen as a strategic attempt to consolidate opposition strength and present a unified alternative to the APC, the ADA signals the beginning of what could become one of the most fiercely contested electoral battles in Nigeria’s democratic history.



But the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has described the furore surrounding the announcement as an unnecessary hype and a weak attempt at mass appeal.



Keyamo while commenting on the development on his X-handle (formerly Twitter), wrote: “This is just a simple application for party registration. There is nothing like a ‘coalition’ here. It is unnecessary hype. The promoters have been struggling to create all along; it is just a psychological warfare on Nigerians – a weak attempt at mass appeal.”



According to the minister, “no recognised existing political party or parties are part of this. If they are thinking of recreating what the APC did in 2013, then this is nothing but a pedestrian joke; a complete mockery of that seismic political coalition that birthed APC in 2013.



“A few individuals exercising their constitutional right to form a new political party cannot be described as a ‘coalition’ or even a ‘merger’.



“This is not different from several political associations springing up everyday for the same purpose. After all the razzmatazz, it boils down to the fact that a new political party is just attempting registration by a few Nigerians; it is a disappointing anti-climax to all the preceding pomp and pageantry.”



The ADA has its address on 23 Fatai Williams Street in Asokoro, Abuja.



THISDAY learnt that those at the meeting when the decision to register ADA was taken were former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, John Odigie Oyegun, Rauf Aregbesola, Nasir El-Rufai, Aminu Tambuwal, Abubakar Malami, Babachir Lawan, Uche Secondus, Osita Chidoka and Hon. Nnenna Ukeje.

In a letter dated June 20, 2025, submitted to the office of the National Chairman of INEC seeking for registration, the coalition wrote: ”We respectfully write to INEC requesting the registration of our association, the All Democratic Alliance (ADA), as a political party.



”This is sequel to the decision taken by the Nigerian National Coalition Group to sponsor our association for full registration.



”The name of the party shall be All Democratic Alliance, with ADA as our acronym and Justice for All as our slogan. The National Secretariat of the party is as stated at the bottom of the association’s letterhead used in this application.



”We have also herewith attached our Logo, describing in details the symbolism of our party, colours and their configuration and the corn (maize). “We have further attached our Manifesto, encapsulating details of our party ideology, and our constitution providing the legal framework that defines our identity, structures our organisation, regulates our affairs and guides our actions in alignment with Sections 40 and 222 of the Constitution, Section 75 of the Electoral Act (2022) and global democratic principles and objectives.”



Officials of the ADA further submitted other documents to INEC for the registration of the new party.



They added, “Please find attached the following documents:, ”Our Party Logo (flag) depicting our Name, Acronym and Slogan, Manifesto;

Constitution, and Minutes of Meeting,



”While we eagerly await further action from the Commission on the next step forward towards attaining our desired goal, please accept the consideration of our highest respect.”



The letter was signed by Chief Akin Rickett as pro tem National Chairman and Hon. Musa Elayo as the pro tem National Secretary.



In addition, officials of the ADA submitted minutes of their meeting where the decision to form the new party was reached.



According to the letter submitted to INEC, ”The National Opposition Coalition Group (NOCG), made up of critical and reputable national political figures chaired by former Senate President, Senator David Mark, met in Abuja Tuesday, 6th May, 2025 and set up a New Platform Committee consisting of 15 members and mandated it to form an association for the purpose of applying to INEC with a view to registering a new political party.”



The minutes of the letter further stated, ”Series of meetings were held, subcommittees were constituted and reports were submitted to the Platform Committee leading to the meeting and resolutions below.”



Also, the manifesto of ADA reads: ”The ADA emerges as a transformational political force with a clear moral compass, inspired by the enduring symbolism of a corn – food security and national prosperity. Our emblem – flanked by the Red, Blue and Green – encapsulates our mission – i.e. to sow the spirit of sacrifice, energy and bold leadership to create public order and responsible leadership that would in turn enable self-reliance and prosperity on the basis of justice and national unity.



”The ADA is a collective of tested statesmen, members of the academia, the business community, patriotic youths and women, visionary elites, professional leaders, trade unionists and morally anchored citizens from across Nigeria. Together, we stand to reclaim the republic and reinvigorate national purpose.”

On the Vision Statement, it states, ”To establish a united, just, fair and progressive Nigerian state founded on democratic ideals, social equity, economic self-reliance, scientific



advancement and strategic nationhood, built by an enlightened and politically conscious citizenry, an honest elite class working towards the evolution of a mass participation of the people in a democratic culture relevant to our environment, compatible with our mores and benefiting from the traditional knowledge and practices of our people in a shared sense of destiny.



”To mobilise Nigeria’s diverse peoples into a cohesive democratic force that will restore the moral, political, economic and social compass of the nation by rebuilding trust in governance and institutions, establishing a patriotic



national culture and creating a leadership elite based on merit, vision and public spirit.”



The core objectives of ADA include National Unity and reconciliation; transcend historical and ethnic arguments to settle national

disagreements, eliminate all forms of ethnic and religious extremism, sectarianism and

separatist tendencies; among others.