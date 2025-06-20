Platform that Connects Digital Discovery to Real-world Events Launched 

In a world where we’re increasingly connected to our screens but disconnected from each other, a new platform is changing how Africans discover, attend, and experience live events.

Funseekas.com, a groundbreaking social events ecosystem, has been officially launched, transforming the traditional model into a community-driven platform that puts human connection at the center of entertainment.

“Unlike conventional platforms that end the relationship at checkout, Funseekas creates a continuous social experience that begins with discovery and extends well beyond the event itself. The platform addresses a growing need for authentic, in-person connections in Nigeria’s rapidly expanding entertainment scene, which has seen explosive growth with Afrobeats global success and the rise of creative hubs across Lagos, Abuja, and beyond,” it said in a statement.

“Find the Fun. Be the Fun.” — this isn’t just Funseekas’ tagline; it’s a philosophy that recognizes users aren’t just buyers, but active participants in Nigeria’s vibrant cultural ecosystem.”We’re not just trying to digitize events — we’re redefining what the entire event experience can be,” said JideOgunnoiki, CEO and Co-founder. “From the moment you discover an event to weeks after it ends, Funseekas creates touchpoints that transform strangers into friends and individual experiences into shared memories. We’re building the infrastructure for serendipity.”

Chief Product Officer & Co-founder, Jide Pinheiro, emphasised the social element: “We live in an era where we can video call someone across the world but struggle to meet the person sitting next to us at a concert. Funseekas creates those intentional moments for genuine human connection.”

“Revolutionary Features Reshaping Event Engagement:Intelligent Event Discovery – AI-powered recommendations surface everything from sold-out concerts to intimate art gallery openings, focusing on both mainstream and underground culture.Pre-Event Community Building – Users can connect with fellow attendees before events, forming groups, planning meetups, and building anticipation together.Cultural Curation – Beyond algorithm-driven suggestions, local tastemakers and cultural ambassadors highlight hidden gems and emerging scenes across Nigerian cities,” he added.