Leeds Join West Ham  in Race for Onyedika

Three-time English Premier League winners, Leeds United, have joined Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United in pursuit of Super Eagles and Club Brugge midfielder, Raphael Onyedika.

The 24-year-old midfielder has been linked with a plethora of clubs over the past two summers, but a move is yet to surface, although talks are holding about a departure from Belgium this summer.

Leeds United have now joined in the pursuit of the versatile midfielder as they look to maintain a place in the English top-flight when next season ends.

Over the last two Premier League seasons, the three promoted clubs from the EFL Championship suffered relegation at the end of each campaign suffered relegation.

Leeds United are keen on avoiding such a scenario, and are seemingly intent on improving the spine of their team.

Daniel Farke’s side have already secured the services of Lukas Nmecha from Wolfsburg, while Jaka Bijol is expected to sign from Udinese in the coming days.

According to Graime Bailey of Leeds United News, Onyedika is strongly on the radar of the one-time FA Cup winners.

“I’ve been told one name who West Ham like is Onyedika at Club Brugge. Leeds have looked at him as well. They want that type of player, that physicality.

“He’s a very good player, and it wouldn’t surprise me either. He’s a threat. West Ham are looking at him as a replacement for Soucek, but he’s one player Leeds are looking at, and Leeds have got loads of options,” the transfer expert reavealed.

Onyedika is believed to be rated in the region of £25.6m, a fee affordable for both Leeds and West Ham. The Premier League will prove tempting, and now it is down to Brugge to decide on the future of the Nigerian International.

The midfielder also has options from Turkey and Spain, and it’ll be interesting to see where he ends up when next season kicks off.