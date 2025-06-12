eTranzact Reaffirms Commitment to Devt of Golf in Nigeria at Ibom Open

In furtherance to its unwavering commitment to the growth and development of golf in Nigeria, eTranzact PLC was one of the major sponsors of the prestigious Ibom Open Golf Championship 2025 held at the golf course of the Ibom Golf & Country Club, Uyo.

The three-day golfing event attracted over 25 major professional and amateur golfers slugging it out for the coveted prize. The sporting event also afforded eTranzact, one of Nigeria leading fintechs, an opportunity to showcase its capabilities and strengths in facilitating seamless payment solutions as the preferred technology partner for businesses, governments, merchants and individuals.

Representing the Managing Director/CEO, Niyi Toluwalope, at the event was the General Counsel & Group Head, Legal Services at eTranzact, Ms. Eme Godwin, who spoke of the need for more of such partnerships between sports, the public sector and the private sector.

She reaffirmed the company’s commitment to the continued support for the sport of golf.

According to her, “For us, golf sponsorship is not just an investment. it is a clear demonstration of our resolve to keep supporting and providing innovative solutions and platforms to help businesses and governments to succeed, in line with our vision, “to be the preferred integrated financial technology platform for merchants and consumers.”

In closing, Ms. Eme Godwin extended an invitation to the golfing community to the eTranzact Golf Classic (season three), taking place at the Lakowe Lakes Golf Club in Lagos, from June 12 to 14, 2024.

Also in his statement at the end of the three-day sporting event, the Group Head, Public Sector Payments & Collections, Mr. Sunday Agboola said: “eTranzact is excited to be part of this year’s Ibom Open Championship. We look forward to building from this partnership, as we are committed to leveraging on our homegrown, world-class switching and payment processing platform to facilitate business successes across all sectors of the economy in Akwa Ibom State.”

In appreciation of the company’s support at the event, Mr. Usenobong Akpabio, Esq., Chairman, Ibom Open 2025 Planning Committee, who coincidentally took home the championship trophy, acknowledged and commended eTranzact for its commitment to Golf, as he looks forward to more partnerships in the future