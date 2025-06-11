  • Wednesday, 11th June, 2025

Tinubu: APC Will Welcome Wike With Open Arms

Breaking | 7 minutes ago

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu said the ruling ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is very receptive to accepting FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike into the party should be decide to defect from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and be part of the progressive family.
Tinubu said this Wednesday when he inaugurated the Arterial Road N16 (Shehu Shagari Way) from Ring Road One (Nnamdi Azikiwe Way) to Arterial Road N20 (Wole Soyinka Road) and some other roads in Katampe District.
The President said the idea would be welcomed even though Nyesom Wike had not yet declared his membership of the party.
He stated that Wike’s membership would bouy APC while the opposition would continue to writhe in pains.
“We have somebody in Nyesom Wike. He’s not a member of our party, not yet. But the day he changes his mind and registers with the progressives, we will welcome him because we will join him in singing ‘as e dey sweet us, e dey pain dem,'”
Tinubu said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.