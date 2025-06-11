Tinubu: APC Will Welcome Wike With Open Arms

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu said the ruling ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is very receptive to accepting FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike into the party should be decide to defect from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and be part of the progressive family.

Tinubu said this Wednesday when he inaugurated the Arterial Road N16 (Shehu Shagari Way) from Ring Road One (Nnamdi Azikiwe Way) to Arterial Road N20 (Wole Soyinka Road) and some other roads in Katampe District.

The President said the idea would be welcomed even though Nyesom Wike had not yet declared his membership of the party.

He stated that Wike’s membership would bouy APC while the opposition would continue to writhe in pains.

“We have somebody in Nyesom Wike. He’s not a member of our party, not yet. But the day he changes his mind and registers with the progressives, we will welcome him because we will join him in singing ‘as e dey sweet us, e dey pain dem,'”

Tinubu said.