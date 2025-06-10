Okotete Hosts APC Stakeholders in Delta, Rallies Support for Tinubu, Oborevwori

Former National Woman Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Executive Director, Business Development, Nexim Bank, Hon Stella Okotete, has convened series of meetings in Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, drumming support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

Okotete, who is known as a grassroots mobiliser and the lioness of the Niger Delta because of her enlarged political base and penetration, noted that the meeting was also aimed at fostering unity within the party.

The events followed the recent defection of Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

Okotete met with APC leaders and stakeholders from wards one and two in Agbarho, welcoming those who joined the party with the governor.

At the meeting, Okotete addressed long-standing members, thanking them for their support and urging patience, noting that integration efforts were ongoing.

She announced a follow-up gathering scheduled at her residence in Ekrerhavwen, which was well attended and brought together new and existing members.

In a separate engagement, she visited the Palace of the Osuivie of Agbarho. The traditional ruler acknowledged her role in palace renovations and in formalizing his traditional authority.

Community members and market women were also seen interacting with Okotete during a walk through Agbarho Market.

The unity meeting brought together members from both the former PDP bloc and existing APC structures. During the event, Okotete emphasized the need to move beyond past political disputes and work collaboratively. She called for mutual respect and forgiveness among party members.

Participants at the meeting expressed readiness to cooperate under a unified APC structure in the area.

A motion supporting President Bola Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori was introduced by Okotete and passed by a voice vote.

The event also included cultural displays and informal interactions among attendees. Okotete offered financial support to some party supporters credited with aiding APC’s local electoral success.

Later, Okotete joined APC leaders, including Senator Ede Dafinone and Hon. Francis Ejiroghene Waive, at a strategy session at the home of Olorogun John Oguma. Discussions focused on party coordination across Ughelli North, Ughelli South, and Udu constituencies ahead of future elections.

The meetings concluded with reaffirmed commitments to internal collaboration and increased political engagement across Delta State.