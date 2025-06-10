Dangiwa Lauds UN Habitat’s Role in Nigeria’s Housing Sector

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, has emphasised that Nigeria’s partnership with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) is not only strategic but essential, as both organisations prioritise housing, land reforms, urban regeneration, and inclusive growth.

Dangiwa stated this when he paid a visit to the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, to introduce the Senior Human Settlements Officer and Head of the West Africa Sub-Regional Hub of UN-Habitat, Mr. Mathias Spaliviero.

He cited the successful collaboration between the ministry and UN-Habitat on the recently approved revised National Urban Development Policy (NUDP) as a testament to what is possible when national efforts align with global expertise.

“That collaboration demonstrated what’s possible when we work hand-in-hand with a partner whose mission aligns closely with our national priorities,” the minister stated.

Looking ahead, Dangiwa highlighted UN-Habitat’s readiness to deepen engagement with Nigeria in several key areas, including slum upgrading, climate-smart urban planning, land administration, capacity building, and even co-financing of urban renewal projects.

“What we are building is not just another partnership,” Dangiwa said. “It is a long-term development alliance with a UN agency uniquely positioned to help us deliver results at scale, in line with both the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Renewed Hope vision of Mr. President,” he added.

He quoted Edun as assuring that the UN-Habitat remains a valued partner for the housing ministry, as it implements the government’s agenda in the sector.

He commended the advisory role of the UN agency and the provision of technical assistance as critical inputs for efficient urban governance and sustainable development. He also affirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the institution and fulfilling its financial obligations to enable it play a stronger role in assisting the ministry.

Also speaking during the meeting, Spaliviero commended Nigeria for the recent approval of the revised national urban development policy, describing it as a progressive step toward sustainable urbanisation.

He expressed UN-Habitat’s satisfaction with the development and reaffirmed the agency’s readiness to support the Nigerian government in the implementation of the policy.

Spaliviero also lauded the Nigeria Land Registration, Documentation and Titling Programme (NLRDTP), highlighting its importance in achieving inclusive and well-managed urban growth.

He noted that UN-Habitat possesses the technical expertise and global experience necessary to support the successful implementation of the programme, which is critical to improving land governance and economic development.

Dangiwa thanked Edun for his continued support, particularly in helping the ministry meet its international obligations, align financing frameworks, and facilitate resource mobilisation to deepen the collaboration with UN-Habitat.