Kane Scores Winner in England’s Struggle Against Andorra

Harry Kane scored the only goal as England overcame a stubborn Andorra side 1-0 to continue their unbeaten start to qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Boss Thomas Tuchel had warned supporters they may need patience as the Three Lions attempted to break down a well-organised home defence – and that prediction proved correct.

His side were jeered off at the break as they failed to find the net in the first half against opponents ranked 173rd in the world.

After a laboured first-half display, England took the lead five minutes into the second half through captain Kane, but failed to secure the comfortable win many expected.

The Bayern Munich striker was found in the box by Curtis Jones and, when his initial effort was saved by Iker Alvarez, the ball fell to Noni Madueke who swept a low cross into the six-yard-box for Kane to tap in.

Tuchel named an attacking side for this match and played Liverpool midfielder Jones in an unfamiliar right-back role and Reece James at left-back as he looked to take advantage of his side’s dominance of the ball.

However, that plan did not pay off as a frustrated England struggled to create clear-cut openings in Barcelona against Andorra, who fought defiantly but were limited.

Jude Bellingham and Madueke were restricted to long-range shots, which Alvarez saved well, and substitute Eberechi Eze went close with a second-half header that was tipped over the bar.

The narrow success left England top of Group K with nine points, from three successive wins, and they are next in action on Tuesday when they play Senegal in a friendly at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground.