Teenager Overcomes Setback to Score 363 in UTME, Earns Spot at Pan-Atlantic Varsity

Funmi Ogundare

After an initial setback during the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), Reginald Emukpoeruo, 17, has emerged as one of Nigeria’s top-performing candidates, scoring an impressive 363 out of 400 to secure admission to study Mechatronics Engineering at Pan-Atlantic University.

Emukpoeruo, a student of Whitesands School, Lekki, Lagos, originally received a score of 141 due to technical glitches at his first sitting. The disappointing outcome threatened to derail his academic ambitions until the board announced a resit for affected candidates.

Determined to make the most of the second chance, he intensified his preparations, studying daily and enrolling at Teesas Learning Centre, Lekki for structured tutoring and support.

“I started reading relatively early, about a couple of months before the examination. I started my day early in order to read more, and I repeated the cycle every day,” Emukpoeruo said.

He stated that Teesas Learning Centre helped him identify and overcome academic gaps. “Teesas helped me spot topics I didn’t even know I had issues with. Thanks to the great teachers there, I was able to master them,” he stated.

In the rescheduled exam, his performance soared: he scored 79 in English Language, 92 in Mathematics, 98 in Physics, and 94 in Chemistry.

Reacting to the achievement, Osayi Izedonmwen, Chairman and founder of Teesas Education, praised the centre’s innovative approach. “We are very pleased with the results achieved by students who took tutorials at Teesas Education Learning Centres. We achieved a 98 per cent pass rate, with 18 per cent scoring over 300,” he said.

Teesas Education’s hybrid learning model, he noted, combines in-person coaching with technology-driven tools, including access to four decades of past UTME questions and regular mock tests. Among other standout results, a 10-year-old student attending classes virtually from Port Harcourt scored 245.