Anambra to Confiscate Buildings Used as Holding Centres for Child-beggars, Re-names New Govt House

David-ChyddyEleke in Awka





The Anambra State Government has said that it will confiscate any building used as a holding centre for child beggars.

The state government’s operatives had last week raided major parts of Awka where child beggars stay to beg for alms.

It also said the children who were rescued would be sent to school, but warned that it would no longer tolerate child beggars in the state capital.

The state government also during its 10th Anambra State Executive Council meeting, and the 3rd to be held in the new government house renamed it to – Light House Awka.

A press release by the Anambra State Commissioner for Information, Dr. Law Mefor, in a press release to convey the information said the choice of name for the new government was derived from the state’s slogan; Light of the Nation.

He said: “Facilities used as holding places for child beggars are to be confiscated and sealed in compliance with extant law.

“The council decided that, in accordance with the Anambra Homeland Security Law 2025, premises used as holding places for child beggars will be henceforth sealed and confiscated going forward.

“Light House Awka is now the name of the new Anambra Government House Mini City. After deliberating over a suitable moniker, ANSEC christened and proclaimed the new Anambra Government House Mini City as Light House Awka. This is in keeping with Anambra State’s slogan, ‘Light of the Nation’.”

Mefor said during the meeting, ANSEC awarded some projects. They included; construction of factory warehouse for processing of pharmaceutical grade kaolin at Kaolin Plant, Ukpor.

“Extension of Nnewi Industrial Line & Supply and Installation of a 750 KVA Transformer at Anambra State Kaolin Plant, Ukpor and procurement and supply of official uniforms and operational gears to OCHA Brigade, Anambra State.