ECOWAS Court President Canvasses Strategic Renewal, Institutional Realignment

Michael Olugbodein Abuja





The President of the ECOWAS Court of Justice, Hon. Justice Ricardo CláudioMonteiroGonçalves, on Monday stressed the critical need for transparent financial management and strategic institutional reform as the court navigates a defining moment in its administrative evolution.

Speaking at the 17th Administration and Budget Retreat of the Court, the president said the retreat was not merely a routine institutional exercise, but one that requires renewed commitment, clear vision, and adaptive leadership.

His words: “This is not just another meeting. It is a decisive moment that will shape the future of the Court. The complex administrative and financial environment we are operating in, demands not only compliance but also innovation, resilience, and courage.”

Gonçalves stressed the importance of building a more efficient and accountable institutional framework.

He called for a renewed sense of purpose among departments, urging managers and staff to embrace transparency and creativity in tackling challenges.

“The Court must reflect a strong strategic direction and realign its priorities to match regional realities. We cannot afford to be passive. We must act decisively to redefine our priorities, streamline our procedures, and reinforce our core mission”.

Highlighting the economic challenges facing the West African region, the president underscored the need for efficient use of financial resources and ensure that all initiatives, are results-oriented, impactful, and aligned with the court’s long-term vision.

He emphasised the Court must serve as a model of integrity, foresight, and adaptability: “We are not only managing numbers; we are shaping the future of regional justice. Our financial and administrative actions must match the responsibility we carry as custodian of community law.”

The president called for the consolidation of strategic plans into concrete, measurable reforms and encouraged collaboration across departments to foster a professional and inclusive working environment, one that motivates, empowers, and attracts talent.

The Director of Administration and Finance of the ECOWAS Court of Justice, Chief Dr. William DeiyanTowah, who made a presentation on the «Objectives and Expectations of the Retreat,” emphasised the importance of strategic reflection, data-driven planning, and institutional renewal.

He urged participants to go beyond routine planning and embrace a future-ready approach that prioritises impact, sustainability, and risk management.

“This is not just about doing our best,” he stated. “It is about ensuring our efforts are effective, sustainable, and align with the Court’s evolving realities.”

Participants at the retreat include directors, heads of divisions and units, administrative and finance staff and other key staff of the court.