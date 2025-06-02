Soludo’s Wife Distributes Financial Empowerment to over 1,000 Petty Traders in Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Wife of the governor of Anambra State, Mrs. Nonye Soludo, has distributed financial empowerment to 1,085 women of Dunukofia Local Government Area of the state.

The women who are mostly petty traders, also known as Ndi Afia Table – because their businesses are usually done on tables in open stalls, were empowered to help them expand their businesses.

Mrs. Soludo while speaking to the beneficiaries at Dunukofia Local Government Secretariat insisted that women are the pillars of the family, and bear the bigger brunt of financial pressure in their homes.

She said: “The idea of this empowerment programme is to support your business, so that you can do better and support your families.

“We know that most of you are petty traders, but if you apply the funds we are giving you now to your business and apply due diligence, you will excel.

“You can also build a relationship with the people who supply goods to you, such that they can be giving you on the condition that when you sell and pay to them. If you’re honest, they will trust you and you can use the opportunity to expand your business,” she said.

Mrs. Soludo said the event was done in collaboration with renowned oil magnate, Prince Arthur Eze and Jim Martin Nwabueze, who provided the funds for the empowerment.

She thanked them for thinking towards humanity and for providing solutions to economic sustainability of poor homes in the LGA.

She said the state also runs similar economic empowerment opportunities through the Anambra Small Business Agency (ASBA).

She said the opportunities are open to small and medium scale business cooperative groups in the form of low-interest business and agricultural loans/grants.

“We urge you to capitalize on the opportunities provided by ASBA to also boost your businesses, as the agency is open and ready to assist any organized cooperative groups ready to come in.”