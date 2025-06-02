Sanwo-Olu Mourns Epe Monarch, Oba

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commiserated with the family and people of Epe Kingdom over the passing of the 19th Olu of Epe, Oba Shefiu Olatunji Adewale, who reportedly passed away last Saturday at the age of 86.

He said the late monarch’s service to the people of Epe Kingdom and Lagos as a whole would remain his enduring legacy.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a condolence message issued yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, described Oba Adewale’s death as a great loss to the people of Epe and the traditional institution in Lagos State.

The governor also urged the family, friends and associates of the deceased, as well as the entire people of Epe, whose interests the late traditional ruler represented and worked tirelessly for during his lifetime, to work towards immortalising him.

He said: “On behalf of the government and people of Lagos, I commiserate with the people of the ancient city of Epe, the traditional council, and the deceased family, friends and political associates on the transition of the 19th Olu of Epe Kingdom, Oba Shefiu Olatunji Adewale, who joined his ancestors on Saturday.

“Oba Balogun made lots of positive impact during his lifetime, contributing meaningfully to the Lagos State Civil Service, as well as the growth and development of Epe Kingdom and the traditional institution in Lagos State.

“He was a committed civil servant who served Lagos State passionately and rose to the position of the Director of Administration in the Ministry of Education and also Executive Secretary at the Ministry of Lands before becoming a traditional leader.

“I pray that Almighty God be pleased with the soul of the late monarch and grant the royal family and the people of Epe Kingdom the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”