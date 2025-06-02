Obasanjo, Abiodun Harp on Selfless Service as Rotary Club Unveils DGN

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has reaffirmed the need for Nigerians to embrace the culture of selflessness in line with the Rotary Club activities to make life meaningful to all.

The former president, who was represented by his wife, Mrs. Bola Obasanjo, stated this during the pioneer convention of Rotary Club and the unveiling of District Governor-designate of District 9111 held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta in Ogun State.

While commending various initiatives of the Rotary Club, which are targeted at uplifting humanity, Obasanjo stated that before anyone goes to bed daily, “there is need for one to do self-appraisal on how positive one has affected life.

“Before you go to bed every day, always take a pause and ask yourself what am I doing for others? What are other people benefitting from me? What am I doing like the Rotary Club to make life more comfortable for others?

“It is not just by word of mouth that the Rotary Club is doing so much to help humanity, it is what is obvious to all, the good work of the outgoing District Governor of Rotary Club, District 9111, Dr. Oluwole Kukoyi, and his wife, Rev Olusola Kukoyi, is another testament to the love of humanity by this special club.”

The former president noted that the world would be a better place if everyone will imbibe the theme of love, service and consider helping one another to surmount life difficulties just as it is being advocated by the Rotary Club.

Also, the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, in his keynote address lauded the club for its various impactful projects and interventions.

Abiodun, who was represented by his Deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, disclosed that some of the club’s impactful interventions in the state is Rotary Prostate Cancer Centre at Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, and the Rotary Eye Centre at the General Hospital in Otta in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area among others.

Abiodun has, however, identified the need for the Rotarians to renew their commitment to the cub ideals of empowering communities and changing lives in a world where empathy is increasingly becoming scarce.

The governor said: “Rotary’s core ideals remain a necessary moral compass. These are not just lofty principles to frame on a wall or recite at meetings. They are practical tools for healing and rebuilding the fabric of our society, ideal and noble for our communities to flourish.”

The governor said that it is not just enough for the club to embark on projects but must also do so in partnership with the benefiting communities so as to ensure that such intervention is aligned with the identified needs of the people.

He, however, called on the people to be more deliberate in rendering genuine service to create a beautiful world of all.

Abiodun lauded the pioneer District 9111 DG, Dr. Oluwole Kukoyi, and his wife, Rev Olusola Kukoyi, for providing a leadership that is in tune with the ideal of love and selfless service of the humanitarian club, urging his successor, Rotarian Henry Akinyele, to also consolidate on the enduring legacy of empowering communities which is synonymous with the international club.

Rotarian Eric Kimani from Kenya, who represented the President of Rotary International, Stephanie Urchick, urged members of the club to keep pursuing initiatives and projects that will enhance world peace

He urged the Rotarians on membership growth even as they remain innovative and committed to attracting the youths into the club.

Urchick also challenged them to double up on efforts of the club to kick out polio across the world.

The outgoing DG, Kukoyi, appreciated the club members for their support and cooperation, emphasising the need for them to keep making positive impacts in their various localities.

Meanwhile, the DG nominee, Bukola Bakare, who was the first female president of the Rotary Club of Ikeja, GRA, Lagos State, expressed her excitement at her elevation and the opportunity to further serve humanity.

Bakare noted that a lot still needs to be done when it comes to selfless services and making the country attain its enviable heights.