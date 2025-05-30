President Tinubu Has Shown Exemplary Leadership, Says PAP Boss

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme(PAP), Dr. Dennis Otuaro, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on the occasion of the second year anniversary of his administration.

Otuaro noted that the president has shown good leadership in the past two years and worked assiduously to strengthen unity and peaceful co-existence, deepen good governance culture and enrich democratic practice in the Nigeria.

According to him, President Tinubu has also provided clear direction of his policies and programmes anchored on his Renewed Hope Agenda for the country’s progress and development and the shared prosperity of citizens.

Otuaro commended the president for displaying uncommon courage in confronting the economic challenges that were pulling the country backward and stagnating its socio-economic growth and infrastructural development.

He observed that Tinubu’s bold decisions and well-thought-out reforms had brought about national rebirth, and also yield positive results in the various sectors of the economy.

The PAP boss also lauded the president on the security front, stressing that his dynamic approach to tackling the challenge of insecurity in some parts of the country.

He further noted that the Niger Delta had recorded remarkable progress in the last two years as the president’s administration was vigorously addressing the region’s developmental challenges.

He said the newly established South South Development Commission had further confirmed Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to spreading development and encouraging community participation in the country’s development process.

Otuaro said the PAP was enjoying huge support from Tinubu and this had been responsible for the effective implementation of the programme’s mandate, and the outstanding achievements the agency had recorded.

He appealed to the people of the Niger Delta and indeed Nigerians to continually support Tinubu and key into his administration’s policies and programmes designed to redirect the country on the path of economic recovery and socio-political advancement.