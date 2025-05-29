House Investigates Alleged Poor State of Nigerian Missions Abroad

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the alleged poor state of Nigerian missions abroad, particularly the United States of America.

The decision of the House followed the adoption of a motion moved at the plenary yesterday, by Hon. Kingsely Chinda.

Moving the motion, Chinda expressed concern over the embarrassing findings discovered at the recent oversight visit of the Nigeria-United States of America Parliamentary Friendship Group to Nigeria’s Mission Houses in New York, Atlanta and Washington D.C.

He noted that the mutual diplomatic representation was very crucial for promoting understanding and international cooperation amongst various countries, and projecting a positive image of Nigeria among the comity of nations.

Chinda also lamented that the Nigerian Mission House in New York was reportedly indebted in rent payments and had left over 30 staff without salaries for over a year.

He decried that in Washington D.C, the elevator in the Mission House was only repaired after a patriotic Nigerian intervened to restore it, an act which, while noble, underscores gross negligence and systemic dysfunction in the running of Nigeria’s foreign missions.

The lawmaker said that these foreign missions serve as a means of interface for the Nigerian government, foreign governments and other international organisations, saying they are strategic for advancing Nigeria’s diplomatic, economic, cultural and technical aid policies.

He expressed concern that for two years running, Nigeria has failed to replace Nigeria Permanent Representative to the United Nations and Nigerian High Commissioner to the USA who chairs the Committee on Peace.

Chinda added that this dereliction, amongst other issues, has created a negative perception of Nigeria globally and would potentially harm the country’s aspiration for a permanent seat in the UN security council.

He said in recent times, Nigerian missions have been beset with several challenges, such as poor state of the mission houses, poor state of infrastructure and facilities, inability to pay staff salaries, ineffective diplomatic participation, and neglect of strategic foreign policy engagements, amongst others.

Chinda said despite receiving yearly budgetary allocations appropriated for their smooth operations, including running costs, maintenance of facilities and staff welfare, the dwindling value of the Naira has made same very inadequate, and the missions are therefore unable to meet their obligations especially in the USA.

He emphasised that Nigeria’s international image was severely undermined by such appalling neglect, mismanagement, and administrative decay in key diplomatic outposts – especially in the US, where Nigeria maintains strategic interests and aspirations, including her long-standing quest for and permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

He said there was an urgent need to investigate this state of affairs to ascertain the true situation of things.

The lawmaker expressed concern that unless urgent and pragmatic steps were taken to investigate and address this issue, the country might lose respect in the eyes of her citizens and might in the long run plunge the country into ridicule and irrelevance among global actors.

The House, therefore, urged the federal government to immediately appoint the Nigerian Permanent Representative at the United Nations and High Commissioner to the United States of America.

“Urge the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the office of the Accountant General of Nigeria to urgently intervene in the situation in the United States missions and save the mission (and other affected missions) from imminent ridicule, embarrassment and operational,” it added.

The House also mandated the Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Nigerian/USA Friendship Group to: “Investigate the administrative, financial, and infrastructural conditions of Nigeria’s Missions in New York, Atlanta, and Washington D.C.

“Ascertain the causes of salary arrears, budgetary shortfalls, and mismanagement of allocated funds; propose long-term recommendations to restore efficiency, professionalism, and dignity in Nigeria’s foreign service operations; and report back to the House within four weeks for further legislative action.”