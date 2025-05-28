Tinubu Felicitates Ex-Transportation Minister, Hon Rotimi Amaechi At 60

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with prominent politician and former Minister of Transportation, Hon Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, ss he clocked! 60 on May 27.

The President , in a release issued yesterday night by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, highlighted Amaechi’s invaluable contributions to Rivers State as a former speaker and two-term governor, saying he dedicatedly served the state.

During his tenure, the former governor was also Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum.

He served as Minister of Transportation in President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet for eight years.

President Tinubu prayed for more years and God’s grace for the former minister and wishes him well in his political career.