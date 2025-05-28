Global Link Pathway College Partners NCUK, Inaugurates Lagos Office 

Funmi Ogundare

To expand access to international education for Nigerian students, Global Link Pathway College recently launched its Lagos office in partnership with the Northern Consortium of UK Universities (NCUK).

The college offers an affordable, locally delivered International Foundation Year (IFY) programme that guarantees progression to over 60 universities worldwide upon successful completion.

Speaking to journalists, Tolani Jayeola, Director and co-founder of Global Link Pathway College, stated, “This is about opening doors. Most Nigerian students complete WAEC but can’t progress directly to UK universities because they lack A-level qualifications. Our programme fills that gap and helps students transition seamlessly into universities abroad.”

He noted that the IFY programme, delivered at Global Link in Lagos, provides an academic and maturity bridge between high school and university, adding that students study for approximately 9 months and receive intensive academic training, English for academic purposes, and subject-specific courses tailored to their chosen career path; whether business, STEM, law, or others.

A key differentiator is affordability, he said.

“We deliberately priced the programme in naira to eliminate the burden of paying in foreign currency, which is a major barrier,” Jayeola said. “Parents won’t need to deal with Forex challenges, international flights, or accommodation costs for the first year. It’s a local launchpad to a global future.”

He added that the college is one of only three centres in Nigeria accredited by NCUK and the education ministry to run the programme. “The college is not a secondary school but a sixth-form institution focused solely on foundation education, emphasising professionalism, structure, and a globally benchmarked curriculum developed by top UK universities,” he explained.

Jayeola, who holds a master’s degree from a UK institution and brings over a decade of experience in international student consulting, highlighted the long-term vision.

“I have lived this journey, and I know the transformative power of international education,” added Jaiyeola. “We’re here to make that journey accessible and structured for more Nigerian families.”

Students are supported throughout the process, including visa applications and university placements.

“Even if a student doesn’t meet the requirements for their first-choice university, NCUK’s wide network offers several other options,” Jayeola said. “It’s a guaranteed path to success.”

Roche Weyer, the Client Success Manager for Africa and the Middle East at NCUK, explained that the IFY is a critical pathway for students transitioning from high school to higher education, particularly for those not taking the traditional A-level route.

“If you successfully complete the IFY, you are guaranteed a place at one of our 65+ partner universities worldwide,” she said.

The programme, typically completed in nine months, equips students with advanced academic skills and English proficiency, ensuring they are fully prepared to succeed in universities such as Manchester, Exeter, and others.

“Students can begin their studies locally, making the first year more affordable, and then transfer abroad to complete their degrees, receiving the same qualifications as their peers who began their studies overseas,” the manager disclosed.

She stated that NCUK’s decision to establish a centre in Nigeria is driven by the country’s high demand for international education and its pool of academically talented youth.

“Nigeria is one of the top countries sending students to the UK. There is huge interest in accessible, high-quality education,” Weyer noted.

She added that her organisation does not accept just anyone into its network, saying that its partners must reflect the quality and vision of NCUK.