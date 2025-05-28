  • Wednesday, 28th May, 2025

Former Nestle Chairman, Dave Ifezulike, Dies at 78

Nigeria | 6 hours ago

The Joshua Ifezulike family of Eze Ekpunobi clan of Umuezu, Umuanuka, Otolo Nnewi, Nnewi North Local Government Area, Anambra State, has announced the passing onto glory of their husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and  cousin, Mr. Dave Chidolue Ifezulike. He was 78 years.

He died on the 30th of April, 2025, after a brief illness.

According to a statement,  Mr. Dave  Ifezulike was a former Chairman of Nestle Nigeria Plc  and also a former Chairman  of  Cutix Plc.

He was an alumnus of University of Manchester, England where he studied Engineering and of Government College, Umuahia, Abia State.

He was also, before his demise, a director with the Full Gospel Business Men International (FGBMFI), Nigeria.

The statement noted that he is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, cousins, in-laws and kinsmen and women.

He will be interred at his village, Umuezu, Umuanuka, Otolo,Nnewi, Nnewi North Local Government Area,  Anambra State on June 12, 2025. Before then, there will be a service of songs at Our Saviour Anglican Church, Onikan, Lagos Island, on the 4th of June, 2025.

