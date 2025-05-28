Ex-APC Presidential Aspirant, Moses Ayom, Backs Tinubu for Second Term

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

A chieftain of the All Progressives Party (APC), Moses Ayom, has thrown his weight behind the unanimous endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the sole presidential candidate for the 2027 general election.

Ayom, a former presidential aspirant in the 2023 general election on the platform of APC, in a statement issued on Wednesday,

said President Tinubu’s endorsement by 22 Governors, and members of the National Assembly was a testament to the fact that the reforms of his government were already making a great impact on the nation’s economy and the lives of millions of Nigerians.

According to Ayom, who is also the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Housing Authority-KETTI Investment Company Ltd, the Nigerian economy under President Tinubu has recorded a GDP growth of 3.86% in the last quarter of 2024, the fastest in three years, with projections for growth to reach between 3.5% and 4.6% in 2025.

“President Tinubu deserves a second term to consolidate the positive reforms that his government has started. Although the changes may have come with initial pains, the President means well for our great country,” he said.

Ayom called on APC stakeholders and Nigerians across party lines to team up with President Tinubu’s government as it navigates with positive policies and programmes to transform Nigeria and improve the well-being of the citizens.

“This early endorsement of the President by critical stakeholders is a good motivation. It will be tragic for another administration to halt the fiscal and economic policies currently being implemented by the Tinubu-led government,” he noted.

Ayom urged President Tinubu to extend such endorsement support to performing State Governors like Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia of Benue State for stability and sustainability of the impactful reforms being implemented at the state level.

According to him, Governor Alia in less than two years has initiated and completed several projects across the state, that are already touching lives.

“The President needs Governors like Father Alia and a few others who are performing at the sub-national levels for his reforms to touch directly the lives of ordinary people at the grass-root,” Ayom added.

He also advised President Tinubu to consider the middle belt for the presidency after his eight years in 2031.