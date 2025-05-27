  • Tuesday, 27th May, 2025

Poor Supply: Group Demands Revocation of Discos’ Licences

Business | 1 hour ago

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja 

A group, the Nigeria Youth Forum (NYF) has called on President Bola Tinubu to revoke the licences of underperforming electricity distribution companies (Discos) and invite credible investors with the technical capacity and financial credibility to rescue the country’s ailing power sector.

This call comes amid growing public dissatisfaction over the persistent inefficiencies in Nigeria’s electricity supply and the widely criticised privatisation model that, according to stakeholders, has failed to deliver value for money to Nigerians.

In a press statement released in Abuja, the National President of NYF, Toriah Filani, expressed  concern over the sector’s dismal output,  noting that the total electricity supplied to Nigeria’s population of over 200 million people is significantly lower than the power supply allocated to a single international airport in Europe.

Filani said: “Compare the Amsterdam International Airport with Nigeria as a whole. The power available at that airport alone surpasses Nigeria’s entire national grid output.

“This reflects poorly on our leadership and infrastructure planning. When you also look at Jeddah International Airport and compare it to the Nigerian situation, you cannot help but feel disheartened. Nigeria claims to be the giant of Africa, yet its power generation capacity tells a different story.”

He further stated that although Nigeria currently generates about 7,000 megawatts of electricity, only about 5,000 megawatts can be distributed due to obsolete infrastructure and the failure of Discos to invest in essential distribution materials. This bottleneck, according to the Forum, continues to cripple the nation’s power delivery system and frustrates economic growth.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.