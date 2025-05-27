NIGERIAN STUDENTS, NANS AND 2027

At a time when Nigerian students are facing increasing pressure from rising cost of living and slumbering academic standards, the umbrella body of Nigerian students have decided to put on a show of shame unfit for even the gutters of Nigeria’s politics

Nigerian students have repeatedly shown their worth to the Nigerian project. Even in the heydays of military rule, when the dark forces of military dictatorship threatened the nascent foundations of Nigeria’s democracy, Nigerian students, rallying under NANS were always at hand to defend their country. Their vociferous protests provided the perfect nightmare for many military dictators.

Which such an illustrious history behind it in a country where it is easy to forget, it is rather very disappointing to see that NANS has been embroiled in an ugly leadership tussle in recent times, fueled by factors that are allegedly external.

Already, two factions seek control of the party. One faction is led by Comrade Atiku Abubakar Isah while the other faction is led by Comrade Olushola Oladoja.

Why are the unseen forces desperate to destabilize NANS and scuttle its remit as Nigeria’s premier student body?

For NANS and anyone else who loves Nigeria, it should be a matter of grave concern that the students’ body is not allowed to remain a students’ body and play its role accordingly. This kind of interference usually bodes only ill.

It must have something to do with the general elections of 2027. The entire power game and grab may just be a ploy to hijack the students’ body ahead of pivotal elections that will test the popularity of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as well as his performance during what would have been four years in office.

But the gladiators and operators must understand that it is in the national interest that Nigerian students are shielded from the uglier aspects of politics in the country. Anyone who wants to help Nigerian students does not even need to go through NANs. The issues of insecurity, poor infrastructure and astronomical living expenses Nigerian students face in the course of trying to acquire an education are well known. These are some issues the current administration is trying to fix through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

Anyone who wants to make education easier and more enjoyable for Nigerian students can either produce new programs to do so or key into existing structures. Hijacking the leadership of the student body will never bring anything but bad press and publicity eventually.

It is bad enough that Nigerian students continue to face unbearable pressure all-round as a result of Nigeria’s failing and flailing system. Nothing and no one should add to their catalogue of woes.

It is scandalous enough that Seyi Tinubu’s name has been repeatedly dropped as a major player in the conflagration now threatening to consume NANS.

If he does have a hand in it, he will do better to stay out of the limelight going forward instead of creating more negative press for his his father who is already struggling mightily with the steep challenges facing Nigeria.

If, however, it is the handiwork of his associates or bootlickers as the case may be, then he should call them to order. It is shameful enough that some allegations flying about are out in the open at all and are linked to his name.

Nigerian students are trying to get an education at a time of rising national angst. It will be best to leave them alone.

Ike Willie-Nwobu,