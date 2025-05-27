18 Super Falcons Hit Camp for Cameroon Friendly

Eighteen out of the 23 Super Falcons invited for the friendly matches against Cameroon (31st May at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne-Remo and 3rd June at the MKO Abiola Sports Complex in Abeokuta) have arrived at the team’s Am2pm Hotel in Ijebu-Ode.

The nine-time African champions are using the friendly to prepare of the WAFCON in Morocco later in the year.

As at 18: 55hrs on Monday, the 18 Super Falcons players in camp in Ijebu Ode include; Rasheedat Ajibade, Michelle Alozie, Toni Payne, Francisca Ordega, Omorinsola Babajide, Rofiat Imuran, Oluwatosin Demehin, Olamide Bolaji, Josephine Mathias, Sikiratu Isah, Jennifer Echegini, Osinachi Ohale, Amarachi Odoma, Morufa Ademola, Miracle Usani, Emem Essien, Blessing Ilivieda, Linda Jiwuaku