First Lady, Remi Tinubu, Expands National Food Security Initiative to Vulnerable Groups Nationwide

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has reaffirmed the President Bola Tinubu administration’s commitment to addressing food insecurity and empowering the nation’s most vulnerable population through the expansion of the Renewed Hope Initiative’s (RHI) Food Outreach Scheme.



She affirmed that the programme, which officially began on March 8, 2024, will continue to deliver critical food assistance to women, persons with disabilities, and marginalised communities across the country.



The First Lady, who was represented by the Wife of the Vice President and Vice Chairman of RHI, Hajiya Nana Shettima, stated this weekend at the International Conference Centre in Umuahia, Abia State, where she oversaw the handover of food supplies to Abia State’s RHI Coordinator, Mrs. Priscilla Otti, the Wife of the State Governor.



She said, “As I hand over these essential food commodities to Abia State and the RHI State Coordinator, I urge the beneficiaries to use these items for the well-being of their families. We, at RHI, are implementing several impactful interventions that are touching lives across the nation, and we are pleased that our efforts are yielding positive outcomes.”



Since its launch, the Food Outreach Scheme has reached the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and eleven states, including Benue, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Ekiti, Gombe, Kano, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, and Oyo.



The initiative is scheduled to reach Enugu and Kaduna next.



Funded by The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) and an anonymous donor, the programme targets one state per month for food distribution.

Mrs Tinubu used the occasion to announce the rollout of several other new initiatives under RHI’s five core pillars—Social Investment, Economic Empowerment, Education, Health, and Agriculture—for the year 2025.



“Under Social Investment, RHI is collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Environment to establish ‘The Environment Club’ for senior secondary school students and ‘The Environment Society’ for students in tertiary institutions nationwide. These initiatives aim to promote environmental cleanliness and tree planting.

“Under Economic Empowerment, RHI plans to disburse grants of N200,000 each to 250 persons with disabilities in all 36 states and the FCT to support and recapitalise their small businesses.

“In the area of Education, the ‘Flow with Confidence’ programme will distribute 10,000 packs of sanitary pads—enough to last a year—to young girls, particularly those in rural communities. This initiative aims to help girls stay in school throughout their menstrual cycle”.

According to the First Lady, the programmes are designed to complement the Renewed Hope Agenda of the administration of President Tinubu and to improve the lives of Nigerians across the country.

Mrs Tinubu also commended the wife of the Governor of Abia State for her outstanding efforts and support in ensuring the success of the RHI Food Outreach and other related programmes in the state.

Governor Alex Otti, speaking on behalf of the Abia State Government, declared his administration’s readiness to partner with organisations like RHI that aim to uplift the vulnerable. He applauded Senator Tinubu’s commitment and the tangible impacts of the RHI outreach.

Receiving the items, Mrs Otti highlighted the significant impact of the Food Outreach on families in the state. “This intervention has transformed many lives,” she stated, assuring the First Lady of continuous support and affirming that items would be distributed to individuals from diverse backgrounds to meet the programme’s objectives.

Also, Managing Director of ASR Africa and representative of BUA, Dr. Ubon Udoh, lauded the sustainable impact of RHI’s work and pledged continued support from the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative.