FG to Nigerians: Avoid Scammers, Seized Abuja Estate Not on Sale Yet

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development yesterday warned Nigerians to beware of scammers who were already marketing the seized 753-unit housing estate in Abuja.



The clarification, the ministry said, had become necessary as reports reaching it indicated that scammers were already on the move to defraud Nigerians, claiming they had slots from the housing ministry to sell the houses.



According to a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations in the ministry, Badamasi Haiba, the fraudsters were already asking for N500,000 for the purchase of ‘non-existent’ expression of interest forms.



The ministry said it had just taken over the estate from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as directed by President Bola Tinubu, noting that the houses will be completed by the ministry.



“The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development wishes to alert the general public that it has not yet commenced any process for the sale of the 753-unit housing estate which it took custody of from the EFCC, a few days ago,” the statement said.



It added that all the necessary infrastructure will be provided before offering the houses to the public for sale and for the special needs of the government.

To this end, the ministry noted that minister in charge, Ahmed Dangiwa, had in that regard announced that the ministry would set up a technical committee to carry out physical assessment of the facility.



This, it stressed, is to conduct integrity tests for the buildings and ascertain the infrastructure needs that will make the estate habitable and finally come up with the disposal strategy.



“The public is hereby informed that the ministry will give a clear and adequate announcement, as well as strategy outlined for the sales of the houses, as directed by President Bola Tinubu.

“Accordingly, the general public is therefore warned not to fall victim to fraudsters, and are advised to directly contact the ministry’s officials through the departments of Public Building and Housing Development, and the Press and Public Relations for clarification before they commit any resource as regards to the purchase of the houses,” it said.