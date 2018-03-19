IBB Varsity ASUU Embarks on Indefinite Strike

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai, Niger State at the weekend, began an indefinite strike which paralysed activities on the institution’s campus.

The declaration of the industrial action followed the expiration of an ultimatum given to the Niger State Government, owner of the university, within which to meet its demands which were not met.

The lecturers are demanding the payment of N500 million accumulated hard earned allowances, improvement in the infrastructure on the campus especially lecture theatres, as well as the general welfare of staff and students which the union said “is nothing to write home about”.

On the issue of the N500 million accumulated hard earned allowances, it was learnt that the state government said it was prepared to pay N350 million and therefore asked the lecturers to make sacrifices and forget the balance of N150 million, a request which ASUU rejected.

The state government’s position, according to a senior ASUU official, was that the debt was not incurred by the present administration, a stand the union described as “untenable since government is a continuum”.

Speaking with journalists weekend, the Chairman of ASUU in the university, Dr Salau Lawal, said that the action was taken after the expiration of the ultimatum given the government and the “end of a seven-day warning strike embarked upon by our members”.

Details later…