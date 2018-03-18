Presidential Wedding…At the High-Octane Wedding Ceremony of VP Yemi Osinbajo’s Daughter in Aso Rock

HIGHLIFE

For the first dance, the groom stared into the eyes of his bride as if he meant to rediscover a familiar treasure trove. Oluwaseun Bakare stared into Oluwadamilola Osinbajo’s eyes wondering how many wonders subsist in the two shiny orbs and windows into her soul. It was a charming, corny, over-the-top moment at an event most noteworthy, perhaps, for how it drew the crème of Nigeria high society to celebrate with the new couple.

Seun the son of Hajia Bola Shagaya looked like he would mesh with Damilola, the beautiful first daughter of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi and Dolapo Osinbajo. She looked even more ready to interlock with him in body, mind, spirit and soul. The couple filled up each other’s glances with muted affectation of undying love.

Since news of their engagement floated in from across the seas, the social media, broadcast and print media buzzed with gripping narratives of their fairy tale romance. Their story is the stuff dreams of grandeur are made of. Seun hails from an enviable pedigree; the son of a billionaire businesswoman, presented as a wonderful hunk worthy of the love, high lust and devotion of several rich, glamorous heiresses. Damilola is ravishing and lovable. By the end of her wedding day, she had provoked endless streams of well wishes, accolades and the way her curves flared in her dazzling bridesmaid’s dress.

The grandeur. The splendid, majestic state of being rich, unapologetically splendid and royal. The high society wedding provided a chance for the VP to flaunt his amazing wealth and international clout.

The wedding and reception took place in Aso Rock, Abuja. At the ceremony, treasures and wonders were much in evidence. As the dark-haired bride, floated down the aisle in splendid silk, Seun eagerly awaited her arrival, standing on his pew to get a bird’s-eye view of his ravishing bride.

She looked every bit a princess. Even so, she cut a different portrait from the deviously glorified pony show of a princess that is spoon-fed to girls at a very young age. Companies such as Disney and Mattel provide a wide line of stories and products that promote fairy tales painted in pink. The event maestro handled most of the logistics and floral treatments, creating an immersive atmosphere. It was grand in its scale—but beautiful, not gross or overwhelming.