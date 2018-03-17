Bauchi APC Mourns Late Senator Wakili

From:Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State chapter of the All Progressive Congress(APC)Saturday expressed deep shock over the sudden death of Senator Ali Wakili.

Speaking with newsmen over the tragedy,State Secretary of the party, Buhari Disina said, “the news is actually a schooling one as you journalists would say a breaking news. Is a very serious issue to us in the state and the community he represents. We lost a big figure that we cannot event explained or express our feelings in words.”

Disina further said that the late Senator Ali Wakili can best be described by his works to the people of his constituency, Bauchi South and every Nigerian and individual that came across him.

He added that “Ali Wakili was somebody who was good to all his people and the party in his community. He was as good as anything that you can think of as good.”

Also speaking, at late Ali Wakili residence in Bauchi, Mohammed Hassan said that the Senator’s death was quite shocking to the party and the politician’s associates.

Mohammed Hassan said that “I know of somebody who spoke with Ali Wakili and received the news five minutes later that Ali Wakili was dead. This is one of the biggest loss in the history of APC in Bauchi. We are praying to help us past this test because it is a very big test to the party. We have never had a senator like Wakili in the state who has touched the lives of many people particularly the poor and less privileged.”

The APC Vice Chairman urged party faithful be patience over huge loss of the distinguished Senator and accept it as the will of God and pray for the repose of his soul.