Controversy As Hoodlums Attack Jonathan’s Ex-aide’s Home in Bayelsa 

By Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

There was controversy Thursday over the attack on the home of a former aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, late Mr Oronto Douglas, by an armed gang in Okoroba, Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Okoroba is the hometown of the late Douglas, a former commissioner for information in Bayelsa and later Special Adviser to Jonathan on Research and Documentation.

While the Bayelsa Police Command Thursday denied knowledge of the attack by the unidentified gunmen, the family insisted that several distress calls were put through to the leadership of the command, but no help came.

Spokesman of the Bayelsa Police Command, Mr Asinim Butswat, said that the command was not aware of the incident.

However, Mr Gift Douglas, a younger brother to Oronto, said that he personally reported the incident as it was happening to the police high command as well as the Nembe Police Division, adding that some gunmen, numbering about 15, on Tuesday, December 26 night attacked Okoroba community carting property worth millions of naira.

Details later…