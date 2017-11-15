Nigerian Stock Exchange Upgrades Website for Improved Services

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has upgraded its website to be mobile friendly with a cleaner layout and navigation befitting of the brand. The upgraded website will enable users to access information quickly and easily on the various products and instruments that are listed and traded on the regulated market.

Commenting on the upgraded website, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the NSE, Mr. Oscar Onyema, noted that the upgrade is in line with the exchange’s drive to create more liquidity and improve participation in the market through greater access to market information and visibility for all securities listed on the Exchange.

“Accessibility and usability are our watchwords in providing capital market information to existing and potential investors. We aim for an Exchange that is easily accessible and actively used by investors who now have greater thirst for more information and detailed disclosure information to make sound investment decisions. The explosion of online services and the rising popularity of the internet will continue to create new opportunities for the Exchange to utilise in its determination to constantly improve the level of services it provides to the market”, he said.

Speaking in the same vein, Head, Corporate Communications, NSE, Olumide Orojimi, said the exchange carried out this upgrade with the user experience firmly in mind.

“We are excited about our newly upgraded website which has been fully optimised to be mobile friendly and contains robust information for diverse stakeholders in our ecosystem. The revamp was fuelled by feedback from users that wanted certain high demand pages easier to navigate and some key changes implemented. For example, using analytics from visits and usage of our website, we added filter functionality to the Corporate Disclosure page to enable users browse through results filed by listed companies easily. Our online visitors can now experience a more vibrant and seamless view of our offerings,” he said.

The acting Head of Technology, NSE, Tosin Beredugo said users will experience improved page load performance with the website upgrade. He noted that with the upgrade, the NSE is laying a foundation for future technological enhancements which will enable the exchange offer more services to its stakeholders.

Meanwhile, trading at the equity market was bearish yesterday as the market reversed previous gains. As a result, the NSE All-Share Index fell by 0.96 per cent to close at 36,953.41 compared with the appreciation of 0.52 per cent recorded the previous day.