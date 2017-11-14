Buhari Arrives Abakaliki, Begins Project Commissioning

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abakaliki

President Muhamadu Buhari has arrived Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, and forthwith, commenced commissioning of projects.

The president, who was conveyed by a chopper from Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, landed at Army Barracks Nkwagu in Abakaliki at about 11.15am accompanied by the state Governor, Dave Umahi, who was among other South-east governors who had received him at the airport.

The president upon arriving Abakaliki has already commissioned six projects including: a 700-metre twin tran-Sahara bridge linking Enugu and Ebonyi States with Cameroon, Senator Offia Nwali flyover, 14.5 kilometre Abakaliki-Afikpo road, foundation laying stone of Ebonyi City Mall, foundation laying stone of Muhammadu Buhari bridge and unveiling of Akanu Ibiam statue.

The president is scheduled to have a busy day as other projects have yet been lined up for commissioning.

He will also be conferred with two traditional chieftaincy titles by traditional rulers in the state before rounding off the event with a dinner later in the night.

Details later…