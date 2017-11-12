Preparations Enter Top Gear for Ososo Festival

Vanessa Obioha

In a bid to properly harness the potentials and opportunities that the annual Ososo Festival in the Akoko-Edo area of Edo State offer, its organisers have engaged a leading marketing and event agency – Neomedia and Marketing Limited to help raise the standard of organisation and marketing of the festival to international level.

At a press briefing held to commemorate the partnership in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer of the Marketing agency, Mr. Ehi Braimah, said the appointment of his agency was strategic to further entrench the mission and vision of the organisers of the festival among stakeholders.

He also added that his agency, with experience in marketing of international brands and events, would not find it tough in galvanizing necessary support that would make the carnival appeal to the world.

“As a carnival that has already taken a life of its own and has appealed to relevant stakeholders, our job is to help the organisers attract potential sponsors and guests that would make it a revered carnival that everybody will identify with. It gladdens my heart personally that the proactive government of Edo State, under the leadership of Mr. Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, has not only bought into the carnival; the government has created a good platform for its growth. With what is on ground, 2017 edition will be a watershed’’, he said.

Also speaking at the event, the state’s Commissioner for Arts, Culture, Tourism and Diaspora Affairs, Honorable Osaze Osemwegie-Ero said the state government would harness the potentials of Ososo Carnival as part of its plans to boost the state’s economy through the development of 58 newly identified tourism sites across the state.

According to the Commissioner, who said he personally visited Ososo recently to verify the potentials of Ososo community as a veritable hub for economic and social development through tourism, expressed delight at the state of its preparedness towards the hosting of the forthcoming carnival which takes place every December.

“The natural potentials of Ososo community as a tourism hub cannot be overemphasized. It must be highlighted and developed as part of this administration’s deliberate policy to create employment – particularly for the youths. By doing this, we are indirectly curbing crimes as the saying goes that ‘an idle mind is the devil’s workshop’.

BLADE RUNNER 2049 STORMS CINEMAS

A new Hollywood sci-fi movie, Blade Runner 2049 has hit the cinemas across the country and has since attracted film aficionados to the box office.

The premiere of the movie held amidst soft music, drinks and canapés at the prestigious Silverbird Cinema, Victoria Island, Lagos. The event attracted celebrities including Mr Jonathan Murray-Bruce‎, executive director, Silverbird Group; Ugochi Ihezue, Most Beautiful Girl Nigeria (MBGN) 2017; Emmanuella Yaboh, MBGN Miss ECOWAS, and Stephanie Agbasi, MBGN Miss Universe, who all dazzled on the red carpet, posing for the paparazzi and fielding questions from the press.

Murray Bruce was all smiles having thoroughly enjoyed watching the film, describing it as “quite fantastic”. And for MBGN Miss ECOWAS, Emmanuella Yaboh, the “sci-fi movie is thrilling. The flying cars particularly got my attention,” she enthused.

In fact, visually stunning and narratively satisfying Blade Runner 2049 will strike a chord in the hearts of movie lovers, as they throng the cinemas when the film opened across the country.

Distributed by Silverbird Film Distribution, Blade Runner 2049 deepens and expands its predecessor’s story while standing as an impressive filmmaking achievement in its own right. 30 years after the events of the first film, Blade Runner unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. Officer K’s (Ryan Gosling) discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for three decades.

K’s job is to track down bio-engineered human beings also known as replicants. But he’s beleaguered by erroneous childhood memories that he imagines to be real. K’s hologram, Joi, who goes with him everywhere through the help of a mobile projector, dies when the projector is destroyed. Does K survive in the search for his identity? Why is Niander Wallace so engrossed with the idea of creating replicants? What are replicants? The movie aptly answers these questions.

Set in California in a futuristic year 2049, Blade Runner is a remake of Riddly Scott’s 1982 movie, Blade Runner, which in itself is based on Philip K. Dick’s novel, Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?

Aside Harrison Ford and Rhyan Gosling, the film parades other season actors like Robin Wright, Ana de Armas, Lennie James, Dave Bautista, Carla Juri, Jared Leto, Mackenzie Davis, and Sylvia Hoeks.

The soundtracks employed in Blade Runner 2049 also speak to the humanity of it. They are apropos to the themes of the movie. When K meets Rick Deckard, they fight and fight until they eventually resolve their differences with Elvis Presley’s hit song, I Can’t Help Falling in Love With You playing at the background.

With blood chilling sound tracks, amazing special effects that create real life impressions of annihilation, and cinematographer Roger Deakins’ seemingly impossible camera angles, Blade Runners 2049promises to be a pleasant cinematic experience.

GBENGA OYELAYO, AKIN OLADEJI TO

REDEFINE LUXURY LIFE WITH GOLDGENIE

Are you thinking of luxury gifts for the ungiftable either on their birthday, wedding anniversary or any other momentous occasion? Worries no more as Nigeria luxury market is about to be revolutionise with the planned coming of Goldgenie, the world’s premier luxury customization business, into the country: thanks to two young Nigerians –Gbenga Oyelayo and Akin Oladeji- who have been appointed as its international master franchise holders for Goldgenie Nigeria.

The international brand, after its successful launch in London, UAE and Saudi Arabia, have find Nigeria a new veritable destination for its customisation and concierge services, which will be launched in Lagos before the end of the year.

Speaking on the coming of the Gold-plating brand into Nigeria, London-based Oyelayo said: “It is a great delight to bring the Goldgenie luxury brand to Nigeria for the exclusive benefit of Nigerians. It is a known fact that anywhere in the world, Nigerians are renowned not only for how to create wealth but also for appreciating luxury lifestyle. Many of them already have access to customized, including gold-plated items acquired overseas, but we felt it will be appropriate to bring the services closer to their door steps here in Nigeria.” According to the London-based young entrepreneur, everything is been put in place to ensure that Nigerians enjoy the full art of luxury living others enjoy in the developed world.

He said the services will include customized gold-plating of corporate, executive and personal gift items; jewelries; car emblems; home and office interiors and accessories. Goldgenie has steadily risen to become the world’s number one gold-plating brand with hundreds of everyday items that can be customized in 24 karat Gold, Rose Gold, Platinum and Swaronski crystals.

The brainchild of British entrepreneur Laban Roomes, after appearing on Dragon’s Den and procuring funding from James Caan, Goldgenie’s popularity skyrocketed as they emerged as the go-to gold plating and luxury customization business for some of the most elite businesses and individuals in the world.

With names like Apple, Lexus, HTC, Harrods, Selfridges, Rolls Royce, Samsung, Honda and Nokia touting their services, Goldgenie is poised to grow even bigger. The brand has also created 24-carat gold plated mobile phones for actors such as Denzel Washington and Tyrese Gibson, blinged up microphone for singer Rihanna; a Gold-plated iPod for Elton John and Usain Bolt and customized personal effects for the Beckhams. Goldgenie has even gold-plated a toilet for the Sultan of Brunei.

Also commenting, Oladeji, co-partner Goldgenie Nigeria, noted that with time, there will be business opportunity for interested Nigerians who can also come in as Goldgenie franchisees. According to him, there will be an affiliation as Goldgenie Certified Professional with no royalties on any product plated, opportunity to work from home; complete turnkey package; mentoring/guidance from the Goldgenie team; dedicated business team to help in the setting up; enough plating solution to recoup the initial investment; free training and free setting of a website

BOOK ON FEMALE DIRECTORS FOR LAUNCH IN LAGOS

Ladies Calling the Shots, a book chronicling the exploits of 16 female film and television directors in Nigeria will be launched in Lagos on Monday November 13.

The event will hold at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Kofo Abayomi, Victoria Island, under the chairmanship of Former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba.

Other dignitaries expected at the event are Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwumi Ambode; President, Wellbeing Foundation Africa and wife of Senate President, Mrs Toyin Saraki; Wife of the Governor of Kwara, Dcns Omolewa Ahmed; Speaker Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Hon Onofiok Luke; Managing Director of The Nigerian Ports Authority, Ms Hadiza Bala Usman; Vice Chancellor, Kwara State University, Professor AbdulRasheed Na’Allah; and President of the National Association of Nigerian Travel Agents (NANTA), Mr Bernard Bankole.

Written by Niran Adedokun, a Lagos based Public Relations Consultant, Lawyer and Writer, the book profiles these directors right from their early days through their educational career and eventual choice of filmmaking.

Adedokun, who is one of the early reporters of the home video revolution which later metamorphosed into Nollywood says the book was inspired by the irrepressible spirit of ladies who have forged on in this male dominated area of endeavour in spite of all the challenges that they face.

The book, which is over 290 pages is premised on the relatively obscure nature of the director’s role in the filmmaking process and the need to celebrate the women who are making Nigeria proud on this front.

Host at the public presentation, which takes off at 12pm, will be award winning actor, Femi Jacobs; while the book will be reviewed by award winning writer, Toni Kan.

Published by Grace Springs Africa Publishers, Ladies Calling the Shots features female directors like Lola Fani Kayode and the late Amaka Igwe amongst others.

MADU JOINS YOUNG NATION

You may have known him as Rexy Brown when he first stepped into the music industry in 2010 but the artiste who is now known as Madu is the latest addition to the fledgling management company Young Nation Ltd. The management company is founded by Kamal Ajiboye, Nelson Ononiwu and prolific media personality, Olisa Adibua. The three personalities have vast knowledge of the entertainment industry having worked in different levels of the media and showbiz industry over the years.

Madu who recently released his new single “Kampe’ is signed to Heritage Live Entertainment, owned by the astute entrepreneur, Prince Kenneth Obalum.

An indigene of Anambra state, Madu’s passion for music was so intense that he suspended his academics just to learn the intricacies of Nigeria’s music terrain. Although, mainly self-taught, Madu is highly skilled in the production and mixing of music. He also plays different music instruments.

“Music is something I cannot do without. I have intense passion for it,” he said in an interview.

The 28 year-old singer’s music style is versatile. He described himself as the new generation artiste who is influenced by different genres of music. His new release ‘Kampe’ is a fusion of Afro pop and R&B. It is a love song that boasts of three languages: Efik, English and Pidgin English. Kampe celebrates beauty in all shades. It conveys a message that is universal and emphatic on loving oneself irrespective of shortcomings. The song is produced by DJ Coublon while the video is directed by Clarence Peters.

With Young Nation, the artiste had already gone through some refining. A good pointer to this the change of his stage name.

According to Olisa Adibua, the name change was very important to the brand’s identity. “I believe that people should connect with where they are from. I also believe that we should sell what is intrinsically Nigerian and African. Madu is a gifted young guy. His journey so far has been good but now we are taking it to a whole new level. We believe that the connection between Young Nation and Heritage Live Entertainment is the catalyst that will propel Madu to the next level.”

NINIOLA DEBUTS ‘THIS IS ME’ ALBUM, SIGNS WITH KOBALT MUSIC GROUP

It is a season of good tidings for the songstress Niniola who recently debut her ‘This is Me’ album. Apart from rewarding her fans with a beautifully arranged album, that showcased her versatility and creativity, Niniola is now signed Kobalt Music Group, an independent rights management and publishing company. Her manager Michael Ndika made the announcement during a media parley to celebrate the launch of her new album.

“Niniola is a very talented artiste who has achieved a lot within a short period that most people don’t know about. She got currently signed on to Kobalt music for publishing which is a deal that will make her write music for international artistes. Kobalt is about third or fourth biggest publishing company in the world. So in the next couple of years will see Niniola writing songs for international acts.”

Niniola rose to fame in 2013 when she emerged the third runner-up on MTN Project Fame season 6. Since that spotlight, she has gone to garner accolades for singles both locally and internationally. She was a nominee in the 2015 Nigeria Entertainment Awards and also a nominee in the upcoming All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) where she will also perform.

Her debut album according to the artiste is a snippet of what she can do as she sampled different styles of music while staying true to her unique afro-house genre. The 13-track album features dancehall reggae king, Patoranking, hip-hop Apala musician, Terry Apala, Devin Di Dakta and Charmant.

The tracks are a blend of dancehall, afro-house, RnB and genres. The album also includes her popular hit ‘Maradona’ which was released earlier in the year. Staying true to her roots, the Ekiti born artiste titled most of her songs in Yoruba. According to her, it was a deliberate attempt to celebrate her Yoruba heritage

Speaking on the title of her album, Niniola said “This is me is as honest as it can be vocally. I don’t just have my genre afro-house but I also have RnB and other genres. This is me telling you that I can jump on any beat as long as I feel good about the beat. So this is just Niniola who loves to sing and dance.”

To commemorate this great achievement with her are her manager Michael Ndika, veteran OAP Olisa Adibua and entertainment entrepreneur Nelson Ononiwu.

“I’m one of her music fans and knew when she started this journey. And each step of the way, she had a plan; she knew what she is going to do and it’s good to see her plan comes to fruition. There are three things I liked when I met her: being a female, not pursuing the regular music and releasing album. These traits are very hard to find nowadays in today’s generation of artistes. It’s adventurous and bold. ” said Adibua of the songstress.

Born Niniola Apata, the graduate of Biology Education hails from Ekiti state and is the sixth child of her parents. She is currently signed to Drumroll Records