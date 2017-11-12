Nigerian Ambassador to Malaysia Assumes Duty

The Nigerian Ambassador to Malaysia, Alhaji Nurudeen Mohammed has formally assumed duty.

He was met on arrival by officials of the Nigerian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia and the Nigerian community residing in the country.

Shortly on arrival, the Envoy, Mohammed, who thanked Nigerians residing in Malaysia for the reception accorded him, promised to do everything to ensure their conducive stay in the country.

He implored them to continue to be good ambassadors of Nigeria and avoid anything that could tarnish the image of the country.

Mohammed also implored them to guide against any act that would tarnish their image or that of Nigeria but rather go about their legitimate businesses without rancor.

The Ambassador, however, disclosed that the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is doing everything possible to better the living conditions of Nigerians at home and in Diaspora.

He also urged them to continue to be supportive of the present administration, adding that he would put in concerted efforts to further strengthen the bilateral relationship between Nigeria and Malaysia in terms of agriculture, technology and other factors that would boost the economy of both countries so as to create more conducive atmosphere for business to strive.

According to him, the present administration in the country is working hard towards ensuring uninterrupted democratic rule and urged Nigerians outside the shores of the land to join hands with the government in actualizing the good intention.

The envoy pleaded with Nigerians particularly those living outside the country to guide against making hate speeches that can cause disunity among the people but rather preach peace and a united community.