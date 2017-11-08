Simba Group Rewards Trade Partners with Trip to India

In continuation of its tradition of rewarding its esteemed trade partners for excellence and partnership, Wandel International, flagship company of the Simba Group, and sole distributors of Luminous inverters and power backup solutions in Nigeria, has rewarded 30 of its top dealers with an all-expense paid trip to New Delhi, the headquarters of Luminous Power Technologies in India.

Luminous Power Technologies, a Schneider Electric company is the leading power and home electrical specialist in India having a vast portfolio comprising of power back up solutions such as Inverters, UPS, Batteries and Solar Applications. The company also enjoys the leadership position in the inverter industry in Nigeria.

Speaking about the trip, the head of the Luminous Inverter Business at Wandel International, Mr Rajneesh Gupta, explained that the company decided to take its top dealers to India, both as reward for maintaining market leadership in Nigeria, and to engage with senior technical personnel from the company’s Research and Development centre in India.

He explained that the Dealers are part of the over 60,000 strong dealers network of Luminous in more that 36 countries across the globe. He added that the visit to Luminous Technologies Headquarters is in tandem with the focus of the company on Execution and Team-work and the vision of the company to delight customers through innovation and Passion.

Recounting their experience, some of the trade partners described the trip as a once in a lifetime opportunity. They noted that they had the opportunity to engage with senior management, learn about technical developments in the Industry, and understand how to better serve their customers back home.

The Managing Director of Clean and Green Energy from Kaduna, Engr Ismail Aliyu, who recently returned from trip complimented the arrangements made for the trade partners and added “Luminous has again demonstrated a solid commitment to satisfying its customers and channel partners”.