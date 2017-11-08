Minister: FG Determined to Partner Genuine Investors in Mining Sector

By Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The federal government has reiterated its determination to ensure that the mining industry gets the right partnership it needs to contribute positively to the economy of the country.

The federal government through the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Abubakar Bawa Bwari, expressed its determination to partner with genuine investors in the mining sector.

In a statement on Tuesday by the Deputy Director of Press of the ministry, the minister was quoted, during a meeting in his office with a delegation of Chinese investors from the East–China Metallurgical Institute of Geology and Exploration, led by the Director of the Institute, Mr. Liu Ling Sheng in Abuja, as saying that a lot of proposals have been received from foreign investors interested in collaborating with the ministry on exploration in the mining sector.

He declared that the ministry intends to partner with genuine investors that could justify their interest in terms of competency, years of experience, availability of modern equipment, records of achievements and ability to provide jobs and capacity building to Nigerians in the mining sector.

Bwari told the visiting Chinese delegation who expressed interest in investing in the mining sector in Nigeria to submit their proposals to a technical committee to be established by the ministry to determine areas of interest and benefits to the two parties.

Details later…