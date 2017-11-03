Buhari Approves Treatment of Ekwueme Abroad

President Muhammadu Bubari yesterday approved the immediate medical treatment of former Vice-President, Dr Alex Ekwueme, outside the country.

The approval, according to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, followed a brief the president received yesterday on the medical state of the former vice-president.

The approval, Shehu said, covered the immediate charter of an Air Ambulance for his emergency movement and the cost of treatment.

He added that the president prayed God to grant the elder statesman speedy recovery.