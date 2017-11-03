Buhari Approves Treatment of Ekwueme Abroad

Former Vice-President, Dr Alex Ekwueme

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Bubari yesterday approved the immediate medical treatment of former Vice-President, Dr Alex Ekwueme, outside the country.
The approval, according to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, followed a brief the president received yesterday on the medical state of the former vice-president.

The approval, Shehu said, covered the immediate charter of an Air Ambulance for his emergency movement and the cost of treatment.

He added that the president prayed God to grant the elder statesman speedy recovery.

 

  • OLUAYE

    What a kind gesture. Thumbs up for PMB. My concern though is who is going to approve treatment of my aged mother abroad whenever she takes ill?…oh sorry, she is not a vp and not a first lady. Poor me!!