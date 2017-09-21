Zinox Unveils New GTX Notebook, Kids Legacy Tab

Emma Okonji

Zinox Technologies Ltd on Tuesday in Lagos, officially launched the GTX Notebook and Kids Legacy Tab, the latest tech products under its future visions roadmap at a well-attended event. The launch was simultaneously Organised at the company’s branches in Port Harcourt, Abuja and Ghana via telepresence.

The event, which held at the corporate headquarters of the company in Gbagada, Lagos, had in attendance teachers and students from over 10 schools in Lagos, while students from schools in other locations such as Port Harcourt, Abuja and Ghana also participated in the launch through the telepresence technology deployed. Further spicing up the event was the band of Southfield Academy which thrilled attendees by playing in tune to the rendition of the national anthem.

Also in attendance were Chief Executives and representatives of partners, dealers and stakeholders in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector, including Jumia, Konga, SLOT, Yudala, Fine Brothers, Digital Direct, Micro Station Communication, SPAR Nigeria, Callus Miller and the Nigeria Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), among others.

Designed in partnership with foreign tech firms – Intel Corp., Ashour Corporation, Tecsync Technology Co. Ltd. and Microsoft; the Kids Legacy Tab and ultra-slim GTX Notebooks are cutting-edge devices from Zinox, both of which have been widely embraced by users and recording huge sales in the market.

Speaking at the event, Chairman, Zinox Group, Leo Stan Ekeh, disclosed that the products were the outcome of painstaking research targeted at meeting the future needs of a dynamic consumer base, as captured in the company’s Future Visions roadmap.

“The two products being launched are revolutionary products. They took years to develop and fine-tune and are part of the most recent creations in the Zinox future visions.

The Zinox future visions mandate is to anticipate where the world is headed and be ready with the right products and solutions. It is an ambitious project underpinned by research and development that will see the various companies in the Zinox Group diversify into new business areas with products in critical emerging sectors including Robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Healthy Living, Core ICT, Internet of Things, Medicine, FMCG, Entertainment and Education, among others.”

According to Ekeh, “Technology has become the currency of the 21st Century. We are already in the fourth industrial revolution or Industry 4.0, as it is described – a period that will be dominated by new and emerging technologies, some of which are already here with us. Examples are driverless cars, Big Data and drones, among others. As a continent, Africa must prepare for this future or stand the risk of being disrupted. This is what the Zinox future visions is all about and we are determined to lead in this race to equip the continent for the future that is already upon us.”

Built to meet the computing needs of a dynamic audience, the ultra-slim GTX Notebook is a powerful tool. Available in two models, GTX 100 and GTX 200; the device runs on Intel Cherry Trail OS with 1.9GHz computing power and a durable 10,000mAh battery which offers users up to 10 hours’ average use. Boasting a 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage expandable to 120GB, the 14-inch GTX weighs a paltry 1.5kg thus making it a light-weight companion for work, travel and leisure.

The Kids Legacy Tab, on the other hand, is a device which parents and care-givers will find fitting to introduce their children to technology and new vistas of learning. The device is designed as a critical foundational tool targeted at children from the ages of 3 – 13.

In addition to a device manager to enable parents monitor content, the tablet is pre-loaded with over 50 educational and fun games and rated as knowledge luxury platform for kids. Available in red, blue and fuchsia colours, the Wi-Fi enabled Kids Legacy Tab assures 1.2GHz computing power and extended use with a 2500mAh battery.

Both products will complement the new 8-inch Zpad and will see an expansion of the scope of offerings in Zinox’s mobile devices products suite. The Zpad, which offers high speed voice and data services has been widely accepted in the market, a factor that is expected to weigh in favour of the new devices being rolled out.

The GTX Notebook and Kids Legacy Tab which have already gone on sale in Africa, Europe and the Middle East are available nationwide at all major online and offline retail stores, with one-year manufacturer’s warranty.