Hamilton Equals Schumacher’s All-time Pole Record

Lewis Hamilton equalled Michael Schumacher’s all-time record of 68 Formula 1 pole positions at the Belgian Grand Prix. The Mercedes driver did a sensational lap to beat title rival Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari, who was on top form himself, by 0.242 seconds. Hamilton was 0.541secs ahead of team-mate Valtteri Bottas, who was third ahead of Kimi Raikkonen’s Ferrari.

The key to Hamilton’s pole was arguably a stupendous effort through the middle sector of the lap at the demanding Spa-Francorchamps track in the Ardennes mountains. The Ferrari had been quicker than the Mercedes through sector two throughout the weekend but Hamilton pulled something out of the bag on his final run to set the pace there by 0.2secs. Afterwards, F1 sporting boss Ross Brawn delivered a message from Schumacher’s family. Brawn said: “His wife Corinna said that Michael always believed records were there to be broken, and they want to offer their congratulations.”

Schumacher has not been seen in public since the skiing accident in 2013 that left him with severe head injuries and in a coma for some months. His family have consistently said his recovery will be long and hard and have given no other news of his condition.

“It’s a special day,” said Hamilton. “I knew it was on the horizon and knew I’d get the 68th pole, but I haven’t thought about it much.

“But now being there it is an unusual place to be. I remember coming here in 1996, my first grand prix, and watching Michael come by and the engine vibrated my rib cage and that was when my love for the sport took another step.

“And I have now equalled him on poles and it is very surreal. It is a humbling experience knowing Michael is such a legend. It is an incredible feat he achieved and I am very proud to be up there with him.

“To hear the message Ross just gave, I have to say a big thank you. I followed Michael and raced against him and always admired him. My prayers are for him and the family and he will always be one of the greatest of all time.”