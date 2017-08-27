Chelsea Welcome Big-spending Everton to London

Everton face their second tricky away day in just under a week when they travel to Chelsea sunday in the Premier League. Ronald Koeman’s team grabbed a 1-1 draw at Manchester City on Monday Night Football while the reigning champions picked up a dramatic and morale-boosting 2-1 victory at Tottenham.

That three-point haul came after an opening-day reverse at home to Burnley. Chelsea have not lost consecutive home Premier League games since November 2011 when they were managed by Andre Villas-Boas.

Chelsea won both games against the Toffees last season by a combined 8-0 scoreline, including winning 5-0 at Stamford Bridge in November.

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas returns from suspension. But defender Gary Cahill is still banned following his red card against Burnley on the opening day of the season. Everton have doubts over both Idrissa Gueye and Sandro Ramirez and will be without Davy Klaassen for their trip to Chelsea.

Gueye missed Thursday’s win over Hajduk Split as a precaution with a hamstring problem, while neither striker Sandro (heel) nor midfielder Klaassen (foot) played either, the latter having already been ruled out of a return at Stamford Bridge.

Boss Ronald Koeman’s midfield options are limited as Morgan Schneiderlin is suspended, with the France midfielder joining James McCarthy, Ramiro Funes Mori, Yannick Bolasie (all knee), Seamus Coleman (broken leg) and Ross Barkley (hamstring) on the sidelines.

Chelsea have won seven of their last 10 Premier League meetings with Everton, including both in 2016-17 (W7 D1 L2). Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 22 home Premier League games against Everton since a 1-0 loss in November 1994 (W12 D10). Only against Tottenham (25) are they on a longer unbeaten Premier League run at Stamford Bridge.

Indeed, this Everton run of 22 games without a victory at Chelsea is their longest away winless run at another club in the Premier League. Only against Leeds (36 games between 1953-2001) have they had a longer away run without a win in league history.

Wayne Rooney will be looking to score in three successive Premier League appearances for the first time since January 2016.