Stop Making Unguarded Utterances against Tambuwal, APC Warns Lawmakers 

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The Sokoto State chapter of the All Progressives Congress(APC) Wednesday warned some aggrieved members of the state House of Assembly against making unguarded utterances against Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

The state chairman of the party, Alhaji Usman Danmadamin Isa, spoke against the backdrop of statements credited to some legislators in the Assembly that Tambuwal did not execute any project in their constituencies.

Addressing hundreds of supporters of the party from Gudu, Binji and Dangeshuni Local Government Areas who were at the party headquarters to lodge complaints about the actions of their legislators, Isa described the actions of the lawmakers as unfortunate.

He maintained that Tambuwal has carried everyone along in terms of executing development projects, contrary to insinuations by some of the aggrieved lawmakers.

He warned the lawmakers to desist forthwith from making unguarded statements against Tambuwal or face the wrath of the law, adding that APC is committed towards ensuring even development across the state.

Isa called on party leaders at all levels to mobilise their supporters so as to obtain the voters’ card.

The Chairman emphasised that their support to the APC would amount to nothing, if they fail to obtain the voters’ card that would enable them participate in election.

He called on party supporters to continue to support Governor Aminu Tambuwal, in order to move the state to greater heights.

In a remark, the state Commissioner of Health, Dr. Balarabe Kakale, said the people of Dangeshuni Council were solidly behind Governor Aminu Tambuwal, in view of the myriad of projects executed in the area.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency , Dr. Mohammed Ali Inname, dissociated himself from the actions of the lawmaker representing Binji constituency in the state Assembly.

He vowed that the people of Binji council were ready to recall the lawmaker representing the constituency for incompetence.

Nine aggrieved members of the state house of assembly had last week, attempted to impeach the Speaker of the Assembly, Alhaji Salihu Maidaji, accusing him of corrupt practices and being a stooge of Governor Tambuwal.