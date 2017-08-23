Sokoto Targets 1m Children in Malaria Prevention Programme 

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Wednesday launched a mass house-to-house malaria prevention programme with a pledge to administer free drugs to one million children in the state.

Speaking at the event in Sokoto, Tambuwal said government resolved to renew its push against the dreaded disease, and would deploy religious and traditional institutions to achieve the set target.

He stated that the state government, in collaboration with the Presidential Malaria Initiative (PMI) and other partners is providing three million units of mosquito nets and Seasonal Malaria Chematherapy (SMC) drugs to be distributed free of charge in all parts of the state.

“We are spending N300 million for training of personnel, provision of logistics, vehicles, fumigation and sanitation to combat the causative factor of the disease.

“Already, the state government has redeemed all its pledges of counterpart funding in a bid to support supervision, social mobilisation and distribution of drugs to all benefiting health facilities across Sokoto State,” he said.

