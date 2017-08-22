Buhari Supporters Ground Enugu to Celebrate President’s Return

• Ask president to kick-start economy

•Don’t be distracted, NUPENG tells Buhari

Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State on Monday embarked on road march to celebrate the return of President Muhammadu Buhari from medical vacation, declaring that his return would make positive impact in the nation’s polity.

Buhari returned to the country last weekend after over 104 days in the United Kingdom on medical vacation.

The party leaders who literally shut down the state capital as they marched through major roads, included the Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu, the party’s National Vice Chairman, South-east, Chief Emma Eneukwu, the party’s Chairman in the state, Ben Nwoye and the party’s gubernatorial candidate in the 2015 election in the state, Mr. Okey Ezea.

Others included a notable party leader and National Secretary of the defunct United Nigeria Congress Party (UNCP), Chief Gbazuagu Nweke Gbazuagu, party chairmen in the local government areas, women and youth leaders among others.

Operating under the aegis of Buhari Support Organisation (BSO), the party leaders said the return of the president was “a pleasant surprise” to them, noting that “even when anti-democracy forces wanted to laugh at us, God has confounded them.”

Speaking at the BSO Secretariat along Bisala Road, Independence Layout before commencing the road march, Eneukwu, Ezea, Okechukwu and Gbazuagu expressed delight that the president had returned insisting that with his return, his fight against anti-corruption and insurgency in some parts of the country will resume on a higher momentum.

“We are happy and celebrating the president’s return. This president has made a difference between good governance and ordinary governance. We are here to thank God for giving our president another opportunity to live.

“We pray that he will be beautified with good health so as to accomplish his good vision for Nigeria. Nobody can implement his vision better than him,” they noted.

Earlier, the Chairman of Enugu State chapter of BSO, Chief Anike Nwoga,

said with the president’s return, it was time for him to continue as a matter of urgent national importance, the good works of fixing our physical and social deficit infrastructure – electricity, roads, railways, education, health etc.

Nwoga urged the president to appeal to the National Assembly to immediately approve the $29.9 billion foreign loans and more to get Nigeria out of recession and back to work.

“Mr President, in the midst of the plunge in oil revenue, and the truism that oil prices may not rise soon; it is BSO’s considered view that more loans be obtained to quickly diversify our economy and provide the economic security you mentioned in your today’s speech.

“We are making this request because it is better to harvest your uncommon acceptability by the international community to secure more loans. There is no doubt that the international community admires your integrity quotient. More loans will not only exit us from recession, but will enable you to add more mega watts of electricity, reverse the archaic idea of revamping the old gauge rail lines, instead of modern standard gauge, and expansion of the Kebbi/Lagos States Rice revolution in other states according to their comparative crop advantage.

“Mr President, you can imagine millions you will put to work, if additional $20 billion loan is added and the coastal, the Lagos-Kano, Port Harcourt-Maiduguri modern standard rail lines, Mambilla Hydro-power plant, Enugu Coal to Power, East-West, 2nd Niger Bridge, Enugu-Port Harcourt, Enugu-Onitsha and other federal roads and the most importantly agrarian revolution takes off?

“We also humbly request Mr. President, that all outstanding federal boards and other appointments be dished out with immediate effect; as both the Holy Bible and the Holy Koran prescribe that those who work in the vineyard should eat from the vineyard.

“This is the best way to reinforce hope of the citizens, cement the national consensus that it better to live together than to live apart, contain Boko Haram, kidnappers, herdsmen-farmers clashes and other criminal elements and provide the peace and security of our dream. Time is of essence Your Excellency,” he said.

Also, the National Chairman of Petroleum Tanker Drivers’ branch of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Salmon

Oladiti, advised President Buhari not to be distracted but should remain focused to his administration commitment to put the economy in good shape and ultimately, turn around the fortunes of Nigerians.

The NUPENG boss stated this in a statement he signed and made available to journalists in Abuja.

Oladiti who expressed concern on negative comments on the state of

the president’s health while he was out of the country, said he was excited that certain individuals who were playing god that Buhari’s health had worsen and that he would not return have been put to shame.

Oladiti however pleaded with the present administration to redeem its

pledge to put all federal highways in good shape and remove the present trauma that his members are subjected to in the process of conveying petroleum products from the depots to retail outlets across the country.