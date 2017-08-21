Obaseki inaugurates 11-Man Committee to set up Edo Sports Commission

The Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has inaugurated an 11-man committee to assist with the modalities for setting up a sports commission that will help the state reclaim her top position in sports in the country.

Inaugurating the committee, Obaseki said the idea of a commission of experts was the product of a workshop organised by the state government earlier in the year as part of his administration’s resolve to reposition sports in the state.

“As a government, our desire is to establish a sports commission that will help us meet our aspirations in the sector. We believe that those chosen for this task have the experience, skills, and knowledge in the world of sports, and will provide the framework for a premier sports commission in Nigeria,” he said.

The terms of reference for the committee include: to design a holistic sports policy for Edo State to help reclaim its pride of place in the nation; help produce a legal framework to help establish a sports commission; prioritize the content and direction of sports in the state; design a framework to help rebuild sporting institutions and facilities to world class standards, as well as assist to design a strategy for private sector funding for sports in the state, among others.

In his response, the chairman of the committee and Deputy Governor of Edo State, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu thanked the governor for the confidence reposed in them and promised that the team would do its best to ensure that the state government achieves its desire to reposition sports in the state.

“When you talk about sports in Nigeria, the committee members are the best names and faces in Nigeria, and I want to assure you that the committee will not fail in this task. The report will capture the essence of the vision of sports by this administration,” the chairman said.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youths and Special Duties, Edo State, Dr. Mrs. Osayuware Idahosa is to serve as Secretary of the committee. The members are Godwin Dudu-Orumen; Aisha Falode; Ejiro Omonode; Isaac Ikhuoria; Barr. Osayaba Osarenren; Mike Itemuagbor; Austin Eguavoen; Frank Ilaboya and Dr. Kweku Tandoh. The committee has six weeks to submit its report.