A’Ibom Admits Owing Contractor over N48.7m

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Government has admitted owing Otto Trinity Studios the sum of over N48.66 million for the post-contract services and resident supervision in the construction of the state Government House complex in Uyo which has been completed.

The Principal Partner of Otto Trinity Studios, Ubokutom Nya, has dragged the state government and the state Attorney General to court for allegedly owing his company over N2.14 billion for the construction and design of state Government House complex.

In suit no HU/147/2016, the defendants in their 39 paragraphs of statement of defence dated August 1, 2017, denied owing the contractor over N2.14 billion for the contract executed.

In the statement of defence, the defendants acknowledged that the contractor was actually owed the sum of N48,656,233. 70, as at August 5, 2016, being an outstanding balance in respect of the consultant’s fees for the post- contract services and resident supervision of the Government House complex.

According to the defendants, the sum of N21, 843, 683.22 was for the Resident Supervision fees for the claimant while the sum of N30, 481, 447, 76 was for the post contract bringing the total to N52, 325, 130. 98, out of which the sum of N16, 744, 041, 91 was paid.

“The outstanding balance of N48, 656, 233 ,70 is for both the balance at Final Account of phase 1 in the sum of N13, 075, 144.63 and phase 111 in the sum of N35, 581, 089. 09,” the defendants’ plea.

According to the defendants’ statement of claim, the figure was calculated based on the federal government approved Scale of Fees and Conditions of Engagement for Professionals in the Building Industry and on agreement of discounted fees entered into by all parties in the suit, including other consultants on the project.

The defendants vehemently denied owing the claimant over N2.14 billion for the contracts executed, stressing that the claimant’s remuneration for her to render both the post-contract and residency services were to be calculated based on the federal government approved Scale of Fees and

Conditions of Engagement for professionals in the building industry expressly specified in the letter dated January 6, 2010.

However, in a motion on notice dated August 14, 2017, the claimant is urging the court to enter judgment in part in the suit no HU/147/2016 in his favour for the defendants to pay the sum of N48, 656, 233, 70 voluntarily admitted while the parties continue with the case in respect of the contentious part of the claim.

The case is coming up today, August 18, 2017 before a vacation judge, Justice Bennett Ilaumo, in High Court 4, Uyo.