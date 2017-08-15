Makarfi, Obi Dragged to Court over Dissolution of Anambra PDP Exco

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Some members of the dissolved Anambra State executive committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have dragged the party’s National Caretaker Committee Chairman, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, and Secretary, Senator Ben Obi, respectively to a High Court in Awka over its dissolution.

The erstwhile legal adviser of the party in the state, Mr. Afam Akonanya; Pius Okafor and Andrew Modilim, both members of the dissolved executive committee, said they instituted the suit to prevail on the National Caretaker Committee to reverse its order as it was made in bad faith.

Though the matter which came up before a vacation judge, Justice Chukwudi Okaa, was later adjourned to 16th August for hearing, Akonanya said he is confident that his group would get justice from the court.

He said: “The dissolution of Anambra PDP executive is improper. How does the leadership of the party explain this that they dissolved the executive of Anambra PDP who were elected alongside themselves in a convention at Port Harcourt, River State?

“They, the national chairman, Makarfi, and the secretary, Ndi Obi, and other executives of the party were elected at the same convention, including executives of other states and they turn around and dissolved the executives in Anambra.”

Details later…